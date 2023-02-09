"I don't think he goes" - Paul Merson claims there's no chance £100m Premier League player will join Chelsea

Pundit Paul Merson has opined that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane won't join Chelsea, despite the Blues being tipped to sign a top striker in the summer.

The West London club have endured a very difficult 2022-23 Premier League campaign, which currently sees them occupy ninth position on the log. Despite a change in management that saw Graham Potter replace Thomas Tuchel in September, there still hasn't been a major improvement at the club.

One area that has been a concern for the Blues this season is their attacking department. Chelsea have struggled to score goals in most of the games they have played so far.

The west London giants have scored just 22 goals in 21 Premier League games this season and are among the league's lowest goal-scoring teams. Potter's side have only scored three goals in their last 12 games across of competitions, pointing to their poor form in front of goal.

Although they have spent over £600 million during the summer and winter transfer window, the Blues are still yet to address their goal-scoring department.

It is, however, expected that signing a top striker could be among Chelsea's top priorities during the upcoming summer transfer window.

In that regard, renowned pundit Merson has now given his voice to the Blues' goal-scoring challenge. He, however, admitted that one striker he doesn't see moving to Stamford Bridge this summer is Kane.

While he admitted that the Blues do need a striker in the mold of the English captain, he, however, doesn't think Kane will join Spurs' London rivals.

He said on Sky Sports:

"Chelsea haven't got that natural goal scorer. For all the great talent they do have, you do need that natural striker in front of goal who is going to score a goal out of nothing. We've seen this with Harry Kane and Tottenham for two weeks in a row. He has just won Spurs six points through unbelievable finishing against Fulham and Manchester City."

He added:

"The Blues haven't got that player, and there aren't a lot of them around in the world of football. The one that is staring everybody in the face is Kane. I don't think he goes to Chelsea because of his Tottenham legacy, which I feel he'd lose it if he moves to Stamford Bridge."

Kane, 29, has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League matches this season for Tottenham.

Paul Merson reveals why Chelsea have struggled this season

The Blues have had a poor 2022-23 football campaign that has seen them knocked out of two domestic cup competitions. They are also ninth in the Premier League and could miss out on the top four. They sit 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Merson, while speaking to Sky Sports, pointed out that the major reason behind the Blues' struggles is that they lack a top striker. He said:

"For me, it's hard to win trophies without a striker. I said from day one of the season that Chelsea would struggle because they aren't going to blow teams away without a goal scorer."

He added:

"If you look at their results, that has been the case. They haven't blown anyone away and teams are always in the game against the Blues."

Chelsea have won just one of their previous five league matches and will next face West Ham United away on February 11.

