"I've kind of hurt it again" - Manchester City star confirms he damaged injured foot in 2-0 Newcastle United win

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden has stated that he hurt his foot once again during his side's win over Newcastle United.

City hosted the Magpies at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, March 4. They picked up a hard-fought 2-0 victory, with Foden opening the scoring in the first half following a superb individual effort. Bernardo Silva added a second in the 67th minute to seal all three points for the hosts.

While the win would have pleased Manchester City and their fans, they also seem to have some cause for concern. Foden, who suffered a foot injury in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United back in January, indicated that he has a problem in that area once again.

The Englishman said after the match against Newcastle (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It was the derby, I had it just before but it wasn’t too serious then. I damaged it a bit more against United. Unfortunately today I’ve kind of hurt it again today but now I need to rest up. We’ve got two days off now so hopefully I’ll have the chance to rest it."

He went on to add:

"We are always playing and there is no time to rest, sometimes your feet just need to rest and that was it really. It goes through moments, it’s one of those injuries where physios can't really help, it goes when it goes, you have to learn how to manage it.

"Whether it’s not training as much, just doing partial training, trying to look after it, I’m just trying to find that balance, trying to keep feeling good."

Foden concluded:

"Obviously when I’m not on the football pitch, I’m very frustrated but I feel like every player goes through those moments – whether it’s a big injury or a niggle. I’m just happy to have passed that stage and to be back performing."

Following the match against United, the forward didn't play a part in three successive Premier League matches for City. Foden returned for 3-1 win over Aston Villa on February 12 and has played in every game since, starting the last three league matches as well.

Phil Foden has been in superb form for Manchester City over the past three matches

Following his injury, Phil Foden seemed to have lost his place in the Manchester City XI, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish impressing on the flanks. However, he has stormed back into form with some fantastic performances in his last three games.

Foden's run began in City's 4-1 win over AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League on February 25, recording a goal and an assist. He continued in that vein in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Bristol City, netting twice in a 3-0 victory.

The Englishman then scored the opener in Manchester City's tricky tie against Newcastle United to pave the way for a 2-0 win.

Foden has also unbelievably recorded 12 key passes, while completing 12 dribbles in those three matches.

The numbers indicate that he is getting back to his best as second-placed Manchester City look to catch up with Premier League leaders Arsenal. The Gunners are currently five points ahead with 12 matches to go.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes