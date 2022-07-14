"I've obviously achieved a lot in my career so far" - Raheem Sterling says he wants to do his talking on the pitch after completing Chelsea transfer

New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling claims there is "so much more to achieve" in his career following his move from Manchester City.

BBC Sport has reported that the 27-year-old has moved to Stamford Bridge for a deal worth £50 million and has signed a five-year contract.

Sterling leaves the Cityzens after seven incredibly successful seasons in which he has scored 131 times in 337 appearances, while also winning four Premier League titles. The England star told Chelsea's official website:

"I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas (Tuchel's) management.

"London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.

"I do want to take the opportunity to thank Todd, Behdad, the ownership group, Thomas, and all involved in the process of getting me here. I can’t wait to get going now and continue to do my talking on the pitch."

Chelsea owner welcomes Raheem Sterling to club following transfer from Manchester City

Sterling became the first signing for the Blues this summer, with Todd Boehly welcoming the former Liverpool forward to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking about his club's new marquee signing, the American owner stated:

"Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge."

The winger only had a year remaining on his contract with City, but his experience and unquestionable ability prompted the Blues to sign him this season.

Despite being a valuable member of the team, Sterling had arguably fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium. Following the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez earlier this summer, the prospect of finding regular gametime looked slimmer for him.

The winger clearly feels that it's time for a change and wants to become the main man for the Blues, with the team in desperate need of some freshening up in attack.

