Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright claims he's heard whispers about Manchester United's interest in Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman was initially linked with a move to Old Trafford a month ago, when Netherlands-based outlet De Telegraaf revealed the Red Devils' interest in him.

13-time European champions Real Madrid were said to be monitoring the midfielder for over two years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, they have ruled themselves out of the running for him. There have been no major developments on the Van de Beek front since then.

Van de Beek has garnered the Red Devils' interest this summer

During a discussion about Manchester United's potential transfers, Ian Wright weighed in with what he's been told by others. The Englishman said while speaking to Premier League productions;

"I've heard Donny van de Beek from Ajax [as a Manchester United transfer target]. I could probably see him in that midfield."

Van de Beek is viewed by Manchester United as the perfect midfield signing as they look to bolster their options in the middle. The 23-year-old has played a vital role in Ajax's fairytale UEFA Champions League run and has matured into a multi-faceted midfielder.

64 - Donny van de Beek is the first outfield player to appear in 64 consecutive @AFCAjax games in the Eredivisie since Frank de Boer in 1995. Mainstay. pic.twitter.com/9vx6UfZsbW — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) March 10, 2019

The Ajax ace has averaged approximately two key passes, shots and tackles per game in this year's Eredivisie — further highlighting the number of elements to his game. His physically imposing stature and deceptive pace and strength only add to his attributes, making him a menace in the middle of the pitch.

Manchester United's current midfield trio of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Nemanja Matic functioned as a cohesive unit since the return of football. However, in the event of any of them being unavailable, Manchester United appear to fall short.

Pogba and Bruno have formed an incredible understanding on the pitch

Although Fred and Scott McTominay are at the club, Van de Beek could provide a true game-changing substitution up Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sleeve.

Van de Beek has played in all three midfield positions for Ajax over the last couple of seasons. His ideal spot would be that of a box-to-box midfielder. However, he's slotted in seamlessly in deeper and more advanced roles. The latter was on full display in the 2018/19 Champions League as he got a crucial away goal in the semi-final of the tournament.

50 - Since 2017-18, only Hakim Ziyech and Dusan Tadic were involved in more goals for Ajax in all competitions than Donny van de Beek (50 - 30 goals, 20 assists). Future? pic.twitter.com/CrZBBknO6J — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) August 2, 2019

This versatility could, perhaps, be invaluable to Manchester United. It would enable them to offload other players such as Jesse Lingard or Andreas Pereira. The creative midfield duo have failed to make an impact at the club despite being on Manchester United's books for nearly a decade.

With the transfer window approaching soon, Manchester United will be forced to make a decision on the pursuit of Donny van de Beek.

