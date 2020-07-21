Manchester City are set to win the battle for Bournemouth centre-half Nathan Ake, as per The Guardian. The Dutchman, who plays for a relegation-threatened Cherries side, has been courted by the likes of Manchester United as well as his former side Chelsea.

Ake left Chelsea in 2017 for as little as £20m in search of first-team football after a successful loan spell. Since then, he's helped Bournemouth sustain their status as Premier League regulars and has improved remarkably in many aspects.

With Bournemouth largely expected to be relegated this year, the Cherries could be forced into cashing in on a number of their assets, primarily Ake.

Manchester City set to land Ake over Chelsea and Manchester United

Ake in action for Bournemouth

According to The Guardian, Pep Guardiola is insistent on recruiting the left-footed centre-back ahead of the 2020/21 season. Although he is contracted to Bournemouth until 2022, Manchester City believe they can strike a deal with Eddie Howe's side for a fee of £35m.

Ake, a Chelsea academy graduate, was linked with a move back to Stamford Bridge as recently as last summer. It was rumoured that Bournemouth could demand upwards of £40m for the services of their Dutch star, who they purchased permanently in 2017. He's started 29 games for the relegation-battlers in 2019/20.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer caused a stir after his side's victory against the Cherries at home. He appeared to have spoken to Ake about a potential transfer, a claim which the Norwegian denied later on. There are several sources claiming that United are in the market for a left-footed centre-half and Ake could fit the bill.

The Dutchman is a Chelsea academy graduate

However, Manchester City have seemingly won the race for the 25-year-old's signature. Should Ake complete his move to the Etihad, he could potentially help Guardiola massively due to his versatility. Ake has had a history of playing at left-back and aspires to break into midfield as well, something that Guardiola is sure to have taken note of.

Manchester City have had a severe dearth of dependable centre-halves since Vincent Kompany departed from England. The former Premier League champions have been linked with a host of centre-halves such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Jose Maria Gimenez, and others. Ake could prove to be a cheaper alternative to the aforementioned names, or potentially, an able deputy would they purchase more than one defender.

John Stones could be sold by City should Ake arrive

Mikel Arteta could be on alert if this deal goes through about the potential availability of Manchester City outcast John Stones. The Englishman has barely featured under Guardiola for over a year and could be offloaded by Manchester City if Ake completes his move.

Arteta is said to be a fan of the Manchester City defender and could make a move for Stones should he be available as a result of Ake's transfer.

