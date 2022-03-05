Ibrahima Konate makes strong case for starting XI place ahead of Joel Matip

Ibrahima Konate could already be proud of his decision to join Liverpool. The French starlet lifted his first silverware a few days ago and would be determined not to let the Carabao Cup be their only trophy this season.

Liverpool’s first-choice transfer was Dayot Upamecano but they ended up choosing Konate over him, and it is starting to prove to be a choice that they will not regret.

Konate is aware of the competition from both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, to partner Virgil Van Dijk. But the £36 million star has made a strong case for a starting XI place.

Konate is yet to cement his place in this Liverpool squad, but his patience already seems to be bearing its fruit. His future looks very promising with the Reds.

Ibrahima Konate’s impressive Norwich display

Merely days after the Carabao Cup success, Konate put up a strong performance alongside Joe Gomez against Norwich in the FA Cup

Ibrahima Konate is perhaps the third-choice centre-back for Liverpool after Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip. But the French international has already made 15 appearances this season, including starts against Manchester United, Tottenham, and Inter Milan.

It’s been more than seven months since Konate made the switch to Merseyside, and he is yet to suffer defeat while he has been on the pitch in a Reds shirt.

Merely days after lifting the Carabao Cup at Wembley, the Reds turned their attention to the FA Cup as they received Norwich at Anfield. Konate put up a solid front while Takumi Minamino stole the show with his double.

The 22-year-old had 125 touches on the ball and completed 100 passes, more than any other player against Norwich. Konate also won both his ground duel and aerial duel, offering solid support to Joe Gomez at the back.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Klopp on Konate: "He has all the skills you need to be a good centre-half. Our centre-halves have a sensational relationship and that helps. They learn from each other. They are really close." Klopp on Konate: "He has all the skills you need to be a good centre-half. Our centre-halves have a sensational relationship and that helps. They learn from each other. They are really close."

The Frenchman has made strong claims of progress that could prove sufficient to partner Virgil Van Dijk in the coming days.

Strong competition to Joel Matip

Konate makes a strong case to partner Virgil Van Dijk in place of Joel Matip

Joel Matip has cemented his place as Jurgen Klopp’s first choice to partner Virgil Van Dijk. But Konate is set to upset the Cameroon international. He replaced a tired Matip in extra time against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final and instantly, helped neutralize the threat that came from the combined attacking force of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku.

Konate stepped up to take the 10th penalty for the Reds, and he did not disappoint. Having contributed to the Carabao Cup success, the Frenchman was called upon to start against Norwich and could be in line for a consecutive start this weekend against West Ham, with Matip ruled out due to illness.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“You have to be ready every time and if you play [well], you put some problems in the head of the coach and this is good for the group and for you." Ibrahima Konate:“You have to be ready every time and if you play [well], you put some problems in the head of the coach and this is good for the group and for you." #awlive [lfc] Ibrahima Konate:“You have to be ready every time and if you play [well], you put some problems in the head of the coach and this is good for the group and for you." #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/ajInhzcrH3

Ibrahima Konate probably knows that he is not Jurgen Klopp’s first choice, but his strong performances would send a strong message to both Matip and Gomez.

