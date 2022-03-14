"If Tom Brady went to watch Messi instead of Ronaldo he'd still be in retirement" - Fans react as Brady announces comeback after watching Ronaldo hat-trick

NFL legend Tom Brady was in attendance as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning hat-trick to inspire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford.

The 44-year old has been considered by many to be the NFL's 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). He holds the record for most Super Bowl wins (7), most Super Bowl MVP awards (5) and most NFL games won by a player (278) amongst many other records.

He recently announced his retirement just 40 days earlier after spending 22 successful seasons playing for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, in an Instagram post, the quarterback confirmed that he would be back representing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

Brady said:

"These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now.

I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible.

I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG

Fans all over the world were quick to recognize the fact that the NFL legend returned from retirement just a day after watching Cristiano Ronaldo play. Here are some of the best tweets from fans:

With Tom Brady returning from retirement, NFL fans all over the world will have the opportunity to witness the GOAT in action once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady continue to defy father time

Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady are supreme athletes who are still going strong.

At 44, Brady is still among the best QBs in the NFL and inspired the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl triumph in the 2020 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, continues to break goalscoring records. At 37, the Portuguese superstar is supremely fit and capable of winning games singlehandedly for Manchester United.

Both Brady and Ronaldo have defined their respective sports with their excellence and longevity.

Cristiano Ronaldo will now turn his attention towards the UEFA Champions League where Manchester United will face Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg on Tuesday, 15 March. With the tie at 1-1, Ronaldo will be determined to make a difference and drag the Red Devils to the UCL quarterfinals.

After announcing his comeback, Tom Brady would have already set this sights on another Super Bowl triumph. The 7-time Super Bowl champion will be determined to add to his legacy and cap off an extraordinary career with one final swansong.

