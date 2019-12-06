×
Impossible to play Ronaldo, Dybala, and Higuain together at Juventus: Maurizio Sarri

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
06 Dec 2019, 23:08 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo HiguaÃ­n have never started a game together for Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuaín have never started a game together for Juventus

Juventus, at least on paper, have an attacking trio at their disposal that can give any attacking frontline in the world currently a run for their money, but manager Maurizio Sarri remains adamant on not playing the trio of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuaín together.

Sarri has received a barrage of pleas from fans to start the 3 clinical forwards in a front three, especially in a season where the supply of goals upfront has dried up. But the Italian doesn't seem to be budging anytime soon.



In the recent press conference ahead of the high-profile, top-of-the-table clash with third-placed Lazio, he reiterated that the squad doesn't have the right balance to play all of the attackers, who have their unique styles of play, in a 3-man attack, at least for the foreseeable future. He said:

"Right now, playing three forwards is difficult due to the characteristics of the players. You can't prohibit Dybala from dropping deep, and at the same time Cristiano's characteristics are not to play too central. We must take some precautions to fill the penalty area more.”

Juventus have not looked convincing in front of the goal

Though the reigning champions remain unbeaten across all competitions, 12 of their 15 wins have been by single-goal margins and, in Serie A, their total of 25 goals scored is 6 fewer than they scored at the same stage last season. Ronaldo has scored just 6 goals in 11 league appearances, 50% of those coming through penalties. It remains to be seen who would start alongside the Portuguese forward as the Old Lady takes on the Roman club in a high-stakes fixture.

Also See: Serie A Table, Lazio v Juventus Preview and Prediction, Cristiano Ronaldo's five Guinness World Records




Tags:
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Lazio Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Maurizio Sarri
