In Aubameyang, Barcelona have got a proven scorer and Arsenal’s loss could be their gain

Barcelona started the season without much hope having lost Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

In the months that have followed, both the Argentina captain and his former club have not been at their best. However, the Blaugrana have made some decent signings in the January transfer window to finally kick-start life after Messi.

Adama Traore arrived from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ferran Torres was also signed from Manchester City and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was also snapped up from Arsenal.

Dani Alves has also now been registered and is available for selection. Among the arrivals, though, Aubameyang is the marquee signing and the Gabonese striker will offer the team a lot.

A proven scorer

Barcelona have lacked a clinical finisher since Luis Suarez’s departure but they now have a player who can come up with the numbers up front.

Aubameyang is a proven scorer and despite his controversial exit from Arsenal, his record with the Gunners is simply impeccable.

The 32-year-old netted 92 times in 163 games – a goal record that is the envy of many. Even in the current campaign, where he’s been out of form and faced several off-pitch issues, he still managed seven goals in 15 matches for the Premier League side.

Barcelona are currently going through a rebuild and it will take time for them to return to the top. But they can at least count on a world-class striker to better their results in the short term.

Arsenal’s loss can be Barcelona’s gain

Aubamenyang’s departure from Arsenal was not too surprising but it came as a big shock that he was allowed to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

This scenario means Arsenal are the only losers in this deal. The Gunners are left with just two first-team strikers now – Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah – both of whom are not as clinical as Aubemeyang.

Even worse, Arsenal’s loss could be the Catalan giant’s gain, with the Blaugrana acquiring a player who is desperate and well-motivated to prove himself after how his spell in England ended.

“I think that for years people that know me know that I score goals and I’m a quick striker, so I hope to help the team with my goals and score a lot of them for Barca,” Aubameyang said after his Barcelona unveiling, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

“This is the opportunity of my life, I’m buzzing and I’ll give everything. I have to thank the club and it’s an honour to be here. I’m ready to help the team.

“It’s true that I haven’t played a lot recently but in my head I’m ready to play. I know that I will get back to the top bit by bit. Right now I’m living a dream, I’ve wanted to be here for many years,” he added.

It’s a dream move for the former Arsenal striker and every goal he scores will be a mockery of the Gunners after they allowed him to leave for free.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava