In-form Chelsea look unbeatable but must be wary of complacency ahead of Aston Villa showdown

Chelsea have upped the ante following their UEFA Champions League-winning heroics last season and have made a bright start to the campaign.

Not only have they shown great attacking verve, but a 10-man Blues also put up a defensive masterclass to snatch a draw from Liverpool before the international break. Chelsea’s players are also returning to domestic action in a much better form.

Romelu Lukaku was at his best for Belgium during the international break while Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Jorginho and others also impressed with their national teams.

Even the usually misfiring Timo Werner got on the scoresheet a couple of times for Germany. Everything points to the fact that the Blues are in perfect shape at the moment.

Blues resume Premier League duties against Aston Villa

Thomas Tuchel’s side will host Aston Villa on Saturday at Stamford Bridge as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season. While Chelsea are huge favourites, Villa have proven to be a very difficult team to face in recent years.

The Lions lost their opening game of the season against Watford but have since picked up four points from their last two league matches.

However, Chelsea should have enough firepower to get the job done. The Blues have the quality to unlock any defence and the addition of Lukaku to the squad only makes them better up front.

The problem, though, is that the international break can sometimes kill the momentum of a team on a roll. Tuchel, though, should have the experience to keep his side focused.

Chelsea must be wary of complacency

Having won the Champions League last season, Chelsea are one of the favourites to win the Premier League this term. To do that, though, the Blues will have to eschew every form of complacency and their temperament will be tested against Aston Villa.

Chelsea will miss the services of N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic while Thiago Silva is also a doubt. However, that should not be an excuse to drop points against Villa.

The season still has a long way to go but every point is very important at this stage and the Blues cannot afford to let complacency set in. They may look unbeatable at the moment but an upset in the league is never too far way. Villa will certainly be relishing the opportunity coming their way on Saturday.

