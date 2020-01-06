Inter Milan in negotiations for Arturo Vidal, Dani Olmo and Lukas Klostermann on Catalan club's radar and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 6th January 2020

Arturo Vidal looks set to join Inter Milan in the January transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer news roundup! Ernesto Valverde's side are joint top of the LaLiga standings alongside arch-rivals Real Madrid and are reportedly looking to fine-tune their squad for the business end of the season, as they look to assert their dominance domestically and retain the title.

On that note, let's look at some of the most engaging stories concerning Barcelona in the last 24 hours or so.

Arturo Vidal's agents in Italy amidst Inter Milan rumours

According to Calcio Mercato, Arturo Vidal's agent Fernando Felicevich is in Italy to hold talks with Inter Milan, as the Chilean midfielder looks to seal a move away from the club in the winter transfer window. The former Juventus man is keen to reunite with Antonio Conte, having worked with him in Italy and although Barcelona are unwilling to sanction his sale in January, it remains to be seen if his dream move comes to fruition.

The Nerazzurri are prepared to offer €12-13 million to acquire the services of the 32-year-old but it has been reported that the reigning LaLiga champions will not part with the player for less than €30 million.

Barcelona amongst the clubs monitoring Dani Olmo

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are amongst a whole host of European clubs chasing the signature of Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo. The Spanish international, who graduated from the famed La Masia academy but proceeded to make a name for himself as the Croatian club, where he established himself as a key player for the club as well as the Spanish U-21 side.

"It makes me happy the idea that Barcelona reconsider the possibility of bringing me home."

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have also been mentioned as potential destinations for the versatile 21-year-old forward and it remains to be seen if the youngster return to the Camp Nou in the January transfer window.

Lukas Klostermann on Barcelona's radar

According to Sport via Sky Sports, RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann is being courted by the Catalan giants, with Nelson Semedo seemingly looking for a move away from the club at the end of the season. The German international has burst onto the scene over the past 18 months and has cemented his status as a key player for club and country, leading to interest from Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Although the Bavarian giants are frontrunners for his signature to facilitate Joshua Kimmich's shift to midfield, Barcelona have declared their interest and it has been reported that the right-back would cost around €35 million.