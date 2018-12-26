Inter Milan v Napoli: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions, Venue & Where To Watch Details | Serie A 2018/19

Can the Nerazzurri cut short the gap with their second-placed rivals?

It is the match of the festive season in the Seria A as second place Napoli travels to Milan to face off against third-place Inter Milan on Boxing Day with the first three teams of the Serie A separated by eight points each.

The hosts have been on poor form late with the side dropping points against the last-place Chievo Verona in their previous match before a solitary goal from Icardi saved his side the blushes against Udinese.

The Nerazzurri have just got five points from their previous four matches denting their chances of closing the gap to their second-placed rivals.

The visitors though have by far surprised everyone with the start to their season that has seen the team from Naples dropping just 10 points with only two losses in the season.

The match will also be significant for the Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti who will be returning to his beloved San Siro for the first time since leaving AC Milan.

Inter Milan v Napoli: Kick-off Information

Date: 26 December 2018

Time: 20:30 (local time), 01:00(IST)

Venue: San Siro, Milan

Livestream: SonyLiv

Inter Milan v Napoli: Team News

The Belgian has had his fair share of disciplinary issues in his career

The biggest news of the season so far has been the omission of Belgian playmaker Radja Nainggolan from the Nerazzurri team due to disciplinary issues.

Other than that Inter Milan have a strong side to call upon with Kwadwo Asamoah returning back from suspension while Dalbert is the only injury concern.

Allan will face a late fitness test to determine whether the Brazilian will be fit enough to start the boxing day fixture while Vlad Chirches remains the only other absentee.

Inter Milan v Napoli: Probable Lineup

Inter Milan: Handanovic, Vrsaljko, Skrniar, De Vrij, Asamoah, Vecino, Brozovic, Mario, Politano, Icardi, Perisic

Napoli: Meret, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Albiol, Ghoulam, Callejon, Zielinski, Hamsik, Fabian Ruiz, Mertens, Insigne

Inter Milan v Napoli: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Inter Milan: D-W-D-L-D

Napoli: W-W-L-W-W

Inter Milan v Napoli: Head to Head

Inter Milan: 60 wins

Napoli: 47 wins

Draw: 40

Inter Milan v Napoli: Prediction

The side from Naples has the better offensive and defensive stats compared to their opponents.

The recent form also suggests Napoli are well poised to win the encounter but the quality and match winners within the ranks of the Inter Milan team is sure to make this an enthralling fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-2 Napoli

