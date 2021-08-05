Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Inter Milan take their pre-season schedule up a notch this weekend as they take on reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on Saturday. Both teams have been exceptional over the past year and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid stunned both Barcelona and Real Madrid on their way to the La Liga title last season and will be confident ahead of this game. Diego Simeone's charges have grown in stature over the years and will want to defend their crown this season.

Inter Milan have also been successful in the Serie A and ended Juventus' domination in the league. The Nerazzurri can be lethal on their day and will be in no mood to relent this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a surprisingly excellent record against Inter Milan and have won both the matches played between the two teams. Inter Milan have never defeated Atletico Madrid and will be intent on correcting their course this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2014 and ended in a 4-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan have shown tremendous improvement over the years and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Milan form guide: W-L-W-L-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Inter Milan h+ave an excellent squad.

Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen is out for an indefinite period and has been ruled out of the game this weekend. Valentino Lazaro has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Valentino Lazaro

Atletico Madrid can punch above their weight

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix and Marcos Paulo are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Rodrigo De Paul played a part against Cadiz this week and is set to start this match.

Injured: Joao Felix, Marcos Paulo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrei Radu; Lorenzo Moretti, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Romelu Lukaku, Andrea Pinamonti

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Antonio Moya, Sime Vrsaljko; Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar, Saul, German Valera; Sergio Camello, Luis Suarez

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Inter Milan have been a formidable force over the past year and will want to keep their consistency intact in the coming weeks. The likes of Romelu Lukaku and Nicolo Barella have been impressive this year and will look to make an impact in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid are perfectly capable of holding their own against Europe's best teams and will step up to the challenge. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Milan 1-1 Atletico Madrid

