Inter Milan vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie 2019-20

Inter Milan are set to host Fiorentina at Giuseppe Meazza for their next Serie A fixture on Thursday.

Inter Milan lie second in the Serie A table and are eight points behind table-toppers Juventus with four games to go. Antonio Conte's side drew 2-2 with Roma in their last Serie A fixture. Goals from Stefan de Vrij and Romelu Lukaku for the Nerazzurri cancelled out strikes from Leonardo Spinazzola and Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Paulo Fonseca's side.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, won 2-0 against Torino. An own goal from Lyanco and a Patrick Cutrone strike sealed the deal for Giuseppe Iachini's men.

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head fixtures between the two sides, Inter Milan have the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost seven and drawn six.

The reverse fixture between the two sides resulted in a 1-1 draw. An early Borja Valero goal was cancelled by a late equalizer from Dusan Vlahovic.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-L-D-W-W-D

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: L-W-D-D-W-W

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Team News

The return of Romelu Lukaku against Roma would have been a confidence-booster for Antonio Conte. Having come on as a substitute, the Belgian is expected to start. Stefano Sensi is out for Inter Milan.

Injured: Stefano Sensi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina, on the other hand, look set to be without the services of goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski. Left-back Dalbert, on loan from Inter Milan, is a doubt for the game as well.

Injured: Bartlomiej Dragowski

Doubtful: Dalbert

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Diego Godin, Antonio Candreva, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young, Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pietro Terracciano, Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Federico Chiesa, Rachid Ghezzal, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Pol Lirola, Christian Kouame, Franck Ribery

Inter Milan vs Fiorentina Prediction

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan need a win to keep their faint title-hopes alive. The return of Romelu Lukaku will help, but the form of Alexis Sanchez since the restart should not be discounted. Conte has the tools to break this Fiorentina team.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina lie 12th in the table, and are safe from relegation. Eyes will be on Federico Chiesa, their young winger who has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Juventus for some time now.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2:0 Fiorentina

