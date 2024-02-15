Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Salernitana lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important encounter at the San Siro on Friday.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Preview

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have struggled to make an impact so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Empoli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Nerazzurri eased past AS Roma by a comfortable 4-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Milan have an excellent recent record against Salernitana and have won four out of the last five matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

Inter Milan have played out only one draw in the last nine matches they have played against Salernitana, with the only such result coming in a 1-1 scoreline in April last year.

Salernitana have lost each of their last four matches away from home against Inter Milan in the Serie A and have endured a longer such run only against Fiorentina in the competition.

Inter Milan have won each of their first seven matches in a calendar year in all competitions for the first time in their history.

Salernitana have kept clean sheets in two of their last three matches away from home in the Serie A.

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Prediction

Inter Milan have an impressive record in the Serie A this season and have emerged as the favorites to win the league title. Lautaro Martinez has been exceptional for his side and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Salernitana have struggled in the top flight this season and will need a miracle to turn their campaign around. Inter Milan are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Milan 4-1 Salernitana

Inter Milan vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lautaro Martinez to score - Yes