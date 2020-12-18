Inter Milan vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A returns to the fold this weekend as Inter Milan take on Spezia in an important clash at the San Siro on Sunday. Inter Milan have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove going into this game.

Spezia are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have flattered to deceive throughout their campaign. The newly-promoted fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw against Bologna during the week and will need to put in a similar performance in this game.

Inter Milan have been a resurgent force in the Serie A this month and are now only one point behind arch-rivals AC Milan in the league table. The Nerazzurri edged Napoli to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and could potentially move to the top of the Serie A table this weekend.

Inter Milan vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have never played against Spezia in an official fixture and will want to get off to a positive start in this fixture. Antonio Conte's side has improved since the start of the season and is well-placed to win the first edition of this tie.

Spezia are likely to struggle against Inter Milan but are a feisty unit and will back themselves to take something away from this game. The away side put in a robust performance against Bologna last week and cannot afford to slip up in this match.

Inter Milan form guide in the Serie A: W-W-W-W-W

Spezia form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-D-D

Advertisement

Also Read: West Bromwich Albion vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Inter Milan vs Spezia Team News

Arturo Vidal is currently injured

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have several injuries to account for going into this game and will have to do without Arturo Vidal, Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti, and Radja Nainggolan against Spezia. The home side will have to work hard to get past a determined Spezia outfit.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Matias Vecino, Andrea Pinamonti, Radja Nainggolan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Spezia need a victory in this game

Spezia

Spezia have a considerably long list of fitness concerns to address against Inter Milan and will have to do without the likes of Jeroen Zoet, Federico Mattiello, Cristian Dell'Orco, and Juan Manuel Ramos in this game. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this fixture.

Advertisement

Injured: Jeroen Zoet, Federico Mattiello, Cristian Dell'Orco, Juan Manuel Ramos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan vs Spezia Predicted XI

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Ivan Perisic, Roberto Gagliardini, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Simone Bastoni, Claudio Terzi, Julian Chabot, Salvador Ferrer; Giulio Maggiore, Matteo Ricci, Nahuel Estevez; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Diego Farias

Inter Milan vs Spezia Prediction

Inter Milan have one of the best squads in Italy and Antonio Conte will have to bring the best out of his talented players to secure the Scudetto this season. The likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella have been exceptional so far and will want to make an impact in this game.

Spezia have managed only two victories this season and will need to play out of their skins to defeat the Nerazzurri on Sunday. Inter Milan are the better side on paper and hold a distinct upper hand in this fixture.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-0 Spezia

Advertisement

Also Read: Sassuolo vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21