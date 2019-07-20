Inter to table a club-record fee €83 M fee to close Romelu Lukaku deal, Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe wants Premier League move despite Napoli offer and more, 20 July 2019

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 814 // 20 Jul 2019, 21:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are many exciting stories from the rumour mill to read. So, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian top flight.

Inter table €83 million for Romelu Lukaku

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Inter Milan have chased Romelu Lukaku for some time now. It is understood that the Belgian striker remains Inter's top target to replace the exiled Mauro Icardi. According to Times, Inter are willing to table massive £75 million (€83 million) to close the deal.

The club will pay £60 million upfront to United, and the rest of the money will be paid in the form of add-ons. United have recently rejected Inter's £54 million bid for the striker. However, Inter are yet to submit the previously mentioned £75 million, despite the Italian club already show their willingness to do so.

Manchester United insist that Inter will have to pay more than £80 million. Inter boss Antonio Conte has revealed that he desperately wants the Belgian at his team.

“You know I like Lukaku, but he's a Manchester United player,” Conte said.

“I got to know him very well from my time as Chelsea Coach. I consider him an important player for us, but at the same time, there's the market.

“We know very well what our situation is at the moment and we'll see what happens. but for now, Lukaku is a United player."

The former Chelsea boss also seems to have grown frustrated in the chase. He has expressed his disappointment, saying that he will play without a striker against Manchester United.

Advertisement

Conte further admitted that he had 'expected' Inter Milan to already have brought in new forward.

“It's not easy to play against teams like Manchester United and Juventus without strikers at the start of the season. Nevertheless, the market is still open, and we're assessing players to buy and sell. Against Manchester United, I'll play without strikers."

“The club and I have the same vision. I'm confident, even though I expected us to be further ahead.”

1 / 5 NEXT