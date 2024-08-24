“Is anyone surprised?" - When Real Madrid star Rodrygo's father launched attack on Lionel Messi with a clear message

In November 2023, Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes' father Eric Goes lashed out at Lionel Messi. This happened after Brazil and Argentina had faced off in a qualification game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The clash between the two South American rival giants took place in Brazil's Maracana, and things got quite heated in the stands. Supporters got into a fight, which eventually led to an intervention from the police and a 30-minute delay in the game.

Things got heated on the pitch too as Rodrygo Goes and Lionel Messi clashed. The Argentina legend rushed to defend his teammate Rodrigo de Paul, who was having a serious argument with Rodrygo.

The Real Madrid forward reportedly called Argentina "cowards", which led to Messi retorting:

"We are the world champions. Why are we cowards? Look at your mouth.”

That led to a response from Rodrygo's father Eric Goes after the game. He took to Instagram stories, posting the altercation between his son and the Argentine players. He mocked Messi with the caption (via GOAL):

“Is anyone surprised? The little saint who never causes trouble with anyone.”

Rodrygo was also asked about his altercation with Rodrigo de Paul and Lionel Messi, but he cheekily responded:

"I can't talk about that. Real Madrid won't let me."

Brazil went on to lose that game 1-0, thanks to a brilliant header from Nicolas Otamendi. Argentina would go on to win the Copa America in 2024, while the Selecao fell in the quarter-final.

When Lionel Messi called Real Madrid the best team in the world

During an interview with Infobae, Barcelona legend Lionel Messi called the club's eternal rivals Real Madrid the best team n the world. The Spanish giants have had an era of success, culminating in winning La Liga and the UEFA Champions League in the 2023-24 season.

Speaking about Los Blancos this summer, Messi told Infobae (via beIN SPORTS):

"The best team, if we have to say, is Real Madrid, because they are the reigning Champions League winners. If you talk about results, it's Madrid."

He also noted that, based on style of play, he would pick Manchester City, who are being coached by his former manager Pep Guardiola:

"If you talk about style of play, personally, I like Guardiola's City. I think any team with Guardiola will be special because of his character, his way of coachingnand how he makes his teams play. In terms of style of play, for me, City is the best; for results, Madrid."

Lionel Messi left European football last summer. He now plays for Inter Miami, where he led them to win their first trophy in the Leagues Cup in 2023.

