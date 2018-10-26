ISL 2018-19: Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & where to watch Details

Mumbai City FC conceded five goals in their ISL encounter against FC Goa (Image: ISL)

Mumbai Football Arena will host two upset sides of this season - Mumbai City and Delhi Dynamos this weekend.

It has not been the best of the starts for both the teams. Mumbai City has so far registered one win, one draw and two defeats. Delhi Dynamos too have a similar story to tell, 3 draws and 1 loss from the 4 matches. Mumbai will be witnessing a clash of two clubs desperate for a rise in the points table.

Mumbai marked one of the biggest defeats this season, conceding 5 goals to FC Goa. The match would have taught the coach a lot on where he needs to get things right.

Delhi Dynamos have scored in most matches, but it is the winning goal that they miss. While they managed to hold few matches for a draw, Dynamos also missed out on wins they could secure. Their last match against Chennaiyin FC is their only outing with a goalless draw.

A highly energized match can be expected this weekend as both the managers are in need of a win to save their face.

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Match Information

Date: 27 October

Kickoff: 7:30 PM IST

Live Stream: Star Sports Channels and hotstar.com

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Teams News

Mumbai City

Mumbai City has lost Davinder Singh to an injury and Joyner Lourenco was announced as the replacement. A massive defeat against FC Goa is sure to bring changes into the lineup. Jorge Costa is expected to rely his expectations on experienced midfielder Matias Mirabaje. Pranjul Bhumij too might be given a start to change the fortunes of the team.

Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos’ midfield general Marcos Tebar was out with an injury early this season. He is expected to be rested in the match too. Any change that might come would be in the attack. Romeo Fernandes might be included in the lineup again to furnish the club’s goalscoring abilities.

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Probable Lineups

Mumbai City (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Subhasish Bose, Shouvik Ghosh, Arnold Issoko, Milan Singh, Pranjul Bhumij, Matias Mirabaje, Paulo Machado, Modou Sougou

Delhi Dynamos (4-2-3-1): Francisco Dorronsoro, Pritam Kotal, Marti Crespi, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Gianni Zuiverloon, Bikramjit Singh, Romeo Fernandes, Rene Mihelic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Andrija Kaludjerovic

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Form Guide

Last 5 matches

Mumbai City: L-W-D-L-L

Delhi Dynamos: D-D-L-D-L

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Head-to-Head

Mumbai City: 3

Delhi Dynamos: 2

Draws: 3

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Key Players

Mumbai City

Mumbai City will be having very high expectations of their Senegalese striker Modou Sougou. Sogou has scored once for the team and will have to raise his level of game to win his team the 3 crucial points.

Delhi Dynamos

Lallianzuala Chhangte

The wings of Delhi Dynamos will be key in Josep Gambou’s tactics book and the best man for that job is Lallianzuala Chhangte. His delivery to the box will be crucial and if one or another Dynamos player can be at the end of the ball, a goal is sure to come.

Mumbai City vs Delhi Dynamos: Predictions

Delhi Dynamos, although not at the best of the positions can manage a win against Mumbai City. They do have the form to clinch their first win of the season. The hosts would lack confidence in the camp after the recent defeat, which Delhi can very well take advantage of.

Predicted Score - Mumbai City 0:2 Delhi Dynamos