Manchester United lost for the second consecutive time in all competitions as Istanbul Basaksehir pulled off a major upset in the Champions League with a 2-1 win at the Fatih Terim Stadium on Wednesday.

Demba Ba and Edin Visca scored got on the scoresheet for the hosts in the opening stanza while Anthony Martial reduced the deficit just before the half-time whistle.

The Red Devils were aiming to complete the comeback after the break and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Scott McTominay to bolster the side, but to no avail.

The champions of Turkey held on to secure their first Champions League win and one of their best results in Europe as United's fine start in the competition came to a juddering halt.

Here, we rate each of the Manchester United players:

Manchester United Player Ratings

Dean Henderson - 7/10

It wasn't the Europen debut he would have hoped for, as his team conceded twice inside 40 minutes. However, the goals were a result of United's sloppy defense, which left the young keeper alone and completely helpless for Demba Ba's opener.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

Wan-Bissaka lacked positional sense in the early stages and left acres of space at the back for Istanbul to exploit. Offensively, he proved to be a threat with his marauding runs, but his delivery lacked precision.

Axel Tuanzebe - 6/10

United fans were glad to see Tuanzebe back in the line-up after an impressive showing against PSG, but his performance was subpar. The young Congolese was consistently caught out of position and also went into the book for a clumsy challenge on Ba. Was slightly fortunate to escape being sent off.

Harry Maguire - 6.5/10

Arguably the best defender on the night, Maguire recovered well after Ba's opening goal and went on to make several important blocks and interceptions.

Luke Shaw - 6/10

He left loads of gaps at the back and was caught out of position as Visca scored Istanbul's second of the night. Redeemed himself at the other end by assisting Martial's header with a delightful cross.

Nemanja Matic - 6/10

He was outpaced by Ba for the opening goal and was deployed as a center-back in the second half. Even though the Serb didn't appear comfortable at all times, he was crucial in building from the back and kept United ticking as they searched for an equalizer.

Juan Mata - 6.5/10

Like most of United's starting eleven, he began the match sloppily and was also dispossessed by Turuc for Istanbul's second goal. The Spaniard gained his footing in the match gradually and put Rashford through on goal in the second half, with a well-placed pass.

Bruno Fernandes - 6/10

The Portuguese sensation had an underwhelming game. The playmaker mustered only one shot on target and was dispossessed in dangerous areas twice. He put in some good deliveries from corner kicks, but the Red Devils couldn't convert any of them into goals.

Donny van de Beek - 6.5/10

Van de Beek recycled the ball well in the midfield and completed 93% of his passes too - the most by any player in the match. He was a calming presence in an otherwise chaotic Manchester United midfield.

Anthony Martial - 6.5/10

Finally scored from open play when he comfortably steered Shaw's cross into the bottom corner. Continue his eventful start to the Champions League season after conceding an own goal in the first fixture and scoring a penalty in the second game.

Marcus Rashford - 6/10

A relatively quiet game for the in-form striker, who rarely saw much of the ball and couldn't get on the scoresheet. Istanbul deserve full credit for nullifying his threat and keeping him at arm's length for most of the match.

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 6/10

The young Scotsman brought stability to the midfield with his composed distribution but missed a half-chance towards the end as his header flashed just wide of the past.

Paul Pogba - 6/10

Pogba looked to spice things up and bring some much-needed urgency and guile, but besides a few good passes, he didn't offer much.

Edinson Cavani - 6/10

Solskjaer brought him on for the final half an hour as United pushed for an equalizer, but Cavani barely threatened.