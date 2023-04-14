"It definitely weakened the team" - Paul Scholes slams Ten Hag decision that led to 'complete disaster' during Manchester United vs Sevilla

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has slammed Erik ten Hag for his decision that led to a 'complete disaster' against Sevilla.

The Red Devils had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Sevilla at Old Trafford.

Marcel Sabitzer scored a quick-fire double within six minutes to hand the Red Devils a 2-0 lead with 21 minutes on the clock.

However, the Austrian was let down by his teammates as Manchester United conceded two late goals with Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire netting two late own goals.

Paul Scholes slammed Erik ten Hag for his poor substitutions and claimed that his decisions weakened the Red Devils.

While leading 2-0, the Dutchman took off Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial for Anthony Elanga, Christian Eriksen and Wout Weghorst just after the hour mark.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 2 - Manchester United are only the second English side to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition, after Chelsea against Erik ten Hag's Ajax in November 2019. Self-inflicted. 2 - Manchester United are only the second English side to score two own goals in a single match in a major European competition, after Chelsea against Erik ten Hag's Ajax in November 2019. Self-inflicted. https://t.co/vehUtBkwxs

He also swapped Antony for Facundo Pellistri three minutes before Sevilla pulled one back. Scholes told BT Sport, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

“Manchester United were very quiet in the second half, didn’t really create anything, substitutes I don’t think helped the game - it definitely weakened the team. You can understand Martial with him being fragile but really sloppy in that second half. Two two, still - look, injuries and suspensions won’t be great for next week - but I felt we saw enough to say Sevilla aren’t a great team and United should still have enough, but I tell you what, going over there will be difficult.”

Scholes added:

“The second half was a complete disaster, really. Malacia should have dealt with that first goal at the source and he didn’t, then from then on it was a really difficult night. Injuries, suspensions, then they get the second goal, it’s not a great second half.”

Peter Schmeichel singles out Manchester United star for special praise after Sevilla draw

Former Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel singled out Marcel Sabitzer for praise after the Red Devils' first-leg 2-2 UEFA Europa League quarterfinal draw against Sevilla on Thursday, 13 April. The Dane said, via BBC (h/t Mirror):

"The best player is the guy who scored two goals, Marcel Sabitzer was really good. His team-mates have let him down. He showed the way and they didn't catch on to it."

Squawka @Squawka



◎ Lionel Messi

◉ Bruno Fernandes



Not bad company to be keeping. Only two players have scored 50+ goals and provided 50+ assists across all competitions in Europes's top five leagues since Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United:◎ Lionel Messi◉ Bruno FernandesNot bad company to be keeping. Only two players have scored 50+ goals and provided 50+ assists across all competitions in Europes's top five leagues since Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United:◎ Lionel Messi◉ Bruno Fernandes Not bad company to be keeping.😀 https://t.co/i5GUEY89ZQ

The second leg at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium will decide the tense tie after the dramatic comeback by Sevilla who had looked down and out at one point of time.

