"It would be interesting" - Pundit backs PSG and Liverpool to complete stunning swap deal

Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool could swap Mohamed Salah for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. However, he did recognize that the financial aspect of the transfer would be difficult.

Widespread reports this week have claimed that Mbappe is keen to leave the Parisiens, with a number of reasons cited for his unhappiness. The 23-year-old only signed a new contract in the summer to commit to PSG until 2025.

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has claimed that the Ligue 1 champions plan to sell their forward and bring in Salah from Anfield. The 30-year-old winger also signed a bumper new deal in the summer, but his form has dipped in recent months.

Ismael Mahmoud - إسماعيل مطر @ismaeelmahmoudd PSG Idea is to sell Mbappe to Liverpool and get Mo Salah instead. PSG hold a long-term interest in Salah, and he is the top target as a replacement of Mbappe departure LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝙉𝙀𝙒: Mbappé wants to leave PSG after feeling betrayed. He would like to join Real Madrid, but PSG would only sell him to Liverpool.🤦‍♂️



Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes the potential blockbuster move would be fascinating for all parties. However, he recognized that a lot of people would have to be financially satisfied for the move to take place. The former Arsenal forward explained:

"I will never say never in football. But, for that to happen, it would be interesting to find out the pricing. It is not just a straight swap there is going to have to be some money. Kylian Mbappe’s age and look where Salah is. It is actually an interesting exercise to think about. What would Salah’s price be, what would they sell Mbappe at?"

He added:

"Someone younger who is arguably up there as the top player in the world right now. For a player who has been incredible in the previous year or so. Salah was the best player in the world for half a season last season. It is all down to how they value them."

Pundit urges Liverpool to steer clear of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Despite PSG's incredible start to the season, in which Mbappe has netted 12 goals in 13 appearances, the French international clearly feels that a change is needed.

However, Darren Bent has warned teams such as Liverpool not to go near the PSG forward. He used Erling Haaland as an example of someone who is more professional. The former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker told TalkSPORT:

“Mbappe comes with a lot of baggage there always seems to be something. Look at Haaland who’s a superstar of world football, he comes with no baggage. Gets the deal done, you never hear any stories about him, he seems like the model professional."

He added:

“Whenever we talk about Mbappe he’s always upset about something or he’s fallen out with somebody or him and (Mauricio) Pochettino didn’t have a good relationship, there’s all this kind of nonsense."

GOATs @G_O_A_Ts Mbappe will end up being the only player in football history to complain about having to play with Neymar and Messi. 🤦‍♂️ Mbappe will end up being the only player in football history to complain about having to play with Neymar and Messi. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6Md2B4FEyA

