"It is fantastic" - Luis Figo lauds 'beauty of football' after Real Madrid's loss to Sheriff in the UEFA Champions League

Former Real Madrid striker Luis Figo has applauded the UEFA Champions League for yielding mind-bending and interesting results now and then.

According to Figo, the Champions League serves as a platform that allows every team, big or small, to play together.

He said:

“It is the beauty of football. The beauty of football shows that the small teams in theory can win and beat the favorites. That is football and it’s the sporting merit whereby you can play these big competitions and have the chance to beat the biggest teams and qualify for the next rounds. It is fantastic.”

This message comes in response to Real Madrid's defeat at the hands of FC Sheriff Tiraspol. The Moldovan side surprised the entire world by defeating the 13-time Champions League winners in their backyard with an injury-time winner from Sebastian Thill.

"The Wasps" victory at the Bernabeu again showed how smaller teams can make a dent in the group stages of the most prestigious club competition in the world.

Not only did they become the first ever Moldovan side to reach the prestigious Champions League, but they also sit at the apex of their group comprising Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

The team beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home, before traveling to Madrid. On the other hand, Inter Milan have had a rather bittersweet experience so far. They lost to Real Madrid at home on matchday one, and their game with Shakhtar Donetsk ended in an unexpected draw.

Inter Milan currently sit third in their group and must win every game to qualify for the latter stages of the competition.

Toni Kroos believes Kylian Mbappe should join Real Madrid

Toni Kroos recently stated how PSG star Kylian Mbappe needs to leave the fashion capital of the world, as the best players in the world have to be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos missed out on signing the French forward this summer. Despite several other high-profile players being linked to Real Madrid, Toni Kroos admires the 22-year-old and would love to see him don the white jersey of the former Champions League winners.

The Spanish giants are doing pretty well in their domestic league and sit atop LaLiga standings.

