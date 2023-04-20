"It’s going to be a very tough game" - Manchester United loanee Alex Telles sends warning to Red Devils ahead of Sevilla UEL clash

Manchester United loanee Alex Telles has sent a warning to the Red Devils ahead of their Europa League clash against Sevilla.

Telles is currently on a season-long loan with Sevilla. He will be up against his parent club on Thursday (April 20) in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The first leg at Old Trafford ended 2-2 with Manchester United conceding two late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire. Erik ten Hag's side almost looked destined to win the game 2-0 courtesy of a brace from loanee Marcel Sabitzer. But the honors are even ahead of the second leg.

Ahead of the tie at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Telles has made it quite clear that he will do anything to help Sevilla reach the next round. The Brazil international said, as quoted by Spanish outlet El Desmarque:

“I know many [United] players, but I’m a Sevilla player and I will give my blood for this club. It’s going to be a very tough game. They have good players, but we play in front of our fans. I think we have one more force.”

Telles has not played much for Sevilla since his return from a knee injury just before the new year. The left-back is yet to start in any of the four games under new Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendiliba.

He was on the bench in the first leg against Manchester United. The Brazilian has featured 29 times across competitions for Sevilla this campaign and has provided three assists.

He made 50 appearances for Manchester United, having joined the Red Devils in a £13.2 million deal from FCC Porto in 2020. As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is set to put Telles on the transfer list this summer alongside the likes of Harry Maguire and Brandon Williams.

Manchester United to clash against Newcastle in race to sign young defender

Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly set to go head-to-head for the signature of highly-rated Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

As reported by Football Insider, Inacio's agents have been in England, Italy, and Spain to discuss the future of the youngster with several interested parties. The Red Devils and Newcastle United are both believed to be keen on signing the 21-year-old Sporting CP sensation.

Regarded as one of the biggest prospects in Europe right now, Inacio has already made 115 senior appearances for his boyhood club Sporting CP. The defender has also been capped twice for Portugal already and is regarded as the future of the Portuguese backline.

A potential deal for Inacio is likely to cost around £45 million, but he's expected to leave the Jose Alvalade Stadium in the summer.

