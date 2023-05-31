Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has increased his profile through the years. He has become one of the best tight ends of all time. He has shown his personality off the field with reality tv, fanciful outfits, and a successful podcast.

The Super Bowl Champion has even garnered the attention of the King. Kelce told FanDuel TV that he has a growing relationship with the great LeBron James.

FanDuel TV @FanDuelTV



on his relationship with



#RunItBack “I’ve been able to recognize his career and throughout these past couple Super Bowl runs, he’s been able to recognize mine… It’s pretty cool just rooting for a guy from the same area as you” @tkelce on his relationship with @KingJames “I’ve been able to recognize his career and throughout these past couple Super Bowl runs, he’s been able to recognize mine… It’s pretty cool just rooting for a guy from the same area as you” 🙏@tkelce on his relationship with @KingJames#RunItBack https://t.co/l9hKdQkxK4

“I’ve been able to recognize his career and throughout these past couple Super Bowl runs, he’s been able to recognize mine,” Kelce said. “It’s pretty cool just rooting for a guy from the same area as you.”

The two star athletes are both from Northeast Ohio, outside of Cleveland. James is of course from Akron. Kelce grew up in Westlake, Ohio which is 46 miles from Akron.

The two have done plenty of winning between them. James has four NBA championships to his name while Kelce has claimed two Super Bowls.

The two have interacted on social media and attended each other’s games. James tweeted out congratulations to Kelce following the Chiefs win in the Super Bowl this season.

James does have a huge advantage in all pro selections though. Kelce has made first or second team All Pro seven times in his career. Meanwhile, James has been named first or second team All NBA 16 times in his career.

Would Kelce play for the Cleveland Browns?

The two are just a small sample of the many famous athletes from Northeast Ohio. Of course, James is at the top of the list however, they are not alone.

The legendary football player Jim Brown was from the area.

Kelce has found a nice fit and home in Kansas City, paired alongside Patrick Mahomes. It will be interesting to see if he ever gets the itch to return to his hometown Cleveland Browns, much like James did with the Cavaliers.

The Cavs 2016 title remains the only championship a team from Cleveland has won since 1964. The Browns have never won a Super Bowl or even made the trip. The town’s baseball team, the Guardians, have not won a World Series title since 1948.

Poll : 0 votes