“It seems that he’s tempted" - Inter Milan CEO reveals why Chelsea star rejected move to San Siro despite agreement

Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta has claimed that Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta was more 'tempted' by Atletico Madrid's proposal despite their own talks with the Spaniard.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Azpilicueta is set to join Atletico Madrid this summer, signing a two-year contract. The Italian journalist had reported on June 26, though, that the Spanish defender had a verbal agreement in place to join Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta recently stated that while they hold an interest in signing Azpilicueta, the Spaniard is more tempted by Atletico's proposal.

“It seems that he’s tempted by proposal from Spain [Atlético Madrid] and so he’s negotiating with them. We considered Azpilicueta as a good option but he’s focused on this bid from Spain," he said (via Romano).

As per Romano, Azpilicueta will join Atletico Madrid soon on a free transfer after Chelsea decided to terminate his contract as a mark of respect.

The Spanish fullback joined the Blues from Olympique Marseille for £7 million in 2012. Since then, he had made 508 appearances for the club and also contributed 17 goals and 56 assists.

Azpilicueta has won two Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League title with Chelsea, among other honors. The Spaniard will leave Stamford Bridge as a bona fide legend.

Christian Pulisic could join the list of Chelsea departures this summer

As per ESPN, Chelsea forward has agreed on a long-term deal to join AC Milan this summer.

However, the two clubs are still far apart on the transfer fee. While the Rossoneri want to pay something in the region of €15-18 million, the Blues are demanding around €25 million. AC Milan could even walk off if the negotiations continue to stall.

Pulisic, 24, joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund for around €64 million in 2019. While he has shown promise at times, the American winger's overall stint at the club has been underwhelming.

He has also fallen down in the club's pecking order, starting just 10 games across competitions last season. Overall, the USMNT winger has scored 26 goals and provided 21 assists in 145 games for the west London side.

However, he could likely leave the club this summer and is even ready to cut down on his £13 million per year wages to move to AC Milan.

Pulisic could join Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who joined the Rossoneri this summer.

