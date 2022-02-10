"It will force them to see football as a collective sport" - Pundit explains how Kylian Mbappe's departure could help PSG

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes ahead of the summer transfer window. French football pundit Gregory Schneider believes the departure of the attacker could end up being a blessing in disguise for the Ligue 1 giants.

The current campaign has exposed how much PSG rely on Kylian Mbappe, with the Parisians finding it difficult to win games in the absence of their star forward. According to Gregory Schneider, the French giants will be forced to rebuild and play better as a team once the 23-year-old departs the Parc des Princes.

“I think that the departure of Mbappé will force them to rebuild themselves and to ask themselves these questions,” Schneider said during a segment on L’Equipe du Soir (via Canal Supporters).

“Which teams are going far in the Champions League? These are collective teams like Chelsea or Manchester City. These are not teams that are built around one player. These are teams that are built to win,” he added.

The French football pundit also suggested that Kylian Mbappe's incredible exploits have papered over a number of problems for PSG.

“I find that the fact that Mbappé is so strong and efficient has allowed them to leave all these problems under the rug," the Frenchman was quoted as saying.

"It will force them to face reality, to possibly see football as a collective sport, and to define what really wins the Champions League,” he added.

It is no news anymore Kylian Mbappe is angling towards a move to Real Madrid in the summer. According to German outlet Bild, the attacker has reached an agreement with the Spanish giants to join them on a free transfer at the end of the season. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in the coming months.

Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG so far this season

The 23-year-old seems to be on his way to Real Madrid

The Frenchman continues to impress with his brilliant performances in front of goal. So far this season, he has made 30 appearances for the Parisians across all competitions, recording 20 goals and 16 assists to his name.

That includes 11 goals and nine assists in Ligue 1, four goals and five assists in the Champions League, as well as five goals and one assist in the French Cup. Only time will tell how many more goals he'll add to his tally before the end of the term.

