Italy vs Spain - 5 players to watch out for | Euro 2020 semi-final 

Two of Europe's footballing powerhouses, Italy and Spain, will battle to book a berth in the final of Euro 2020 on Tuesday.

After looking like they were on a downward spiral for years, Italy seems to have recovered. With a group of incredibly talented individuals, the Azzurri have been one of the best teams at Euro 2020. They have won all five of their matches so far and done so in normal time.

On the other hand, Spain have scraped through to the semi-finals. They have played some good football but they have not been nearly as clinical as the Spanish sides that dominated the world a decade ago.

Italy and Spain have some of the best technicians at Euro 2020

But it's a high-profile encounter nevertheless and both teams feature some of the most talented footballers on the planet. As such, there will be several key battles being played out on the pitch.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players to watch out for as Italy and Spain clash in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

#5 Jorginho (Italy)

It has been an incredible summer for Jorginho. After winning the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, Jorginho is a man on a mission to silence his critics once and for all. He has been Italy's beating heart at Euro 2020 and has come out stronger against some formidable adversaries.

Jorginho has produced some masterful performances from midfield and has been a force to be reckoned with. The 30-year-old has made 35 ball recoveries and created six chances at Euro 2020 so far. His pass accuracy stands at a staggering 94%.

Jorginho has created a platform for those around him to play with freedom and express themselves. He will once again be key to Italy's chances.

#4 Pedri (Spain)

Pedri has worked tirelessly for Spain at Euro 2020 and the 18-year-old is one of the most talented teenagers in the world. His deft touches and ability to keep things moving in midfield thanks to his precise passing have been important to Spain.

Pedri has covered 61.5 kilometres in total at Euro 2020. No other player has covered more ground than him in the competition. His work ethic and technical finesse have been crucial to Spain this summer. But the Barcelona man will have his work cut out against an incredibly talented Italian midfield unit.

Pedri will play a decisive role in midfield for La Roja. He just needs to produce that final ball and then people will have no problem recognizing him as a phenomenal footballer.

