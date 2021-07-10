Jamaica vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Jamaica and Suriname are set to square off at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando in their CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C encounter on Monday.

Jamaica have played just three friendly games in 2021 as they were already assured of a spot in the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup final round of fixtures.

In these three games, they lost to the USA, played a 1-1 draw against Serbia and lost 4-0 to Japan's U-23 side on 12 June.

Suriname were in action four times this year, with all games coming in World Cup qualifiers. After three easy wins in the group stage, they lost 4-0 to Canada last month and missed out on the second-round spot.

Jamaica vs Suriname Head-to-Head

There have been four meetings between the two national teams so far. All of their encounters have been competitive fixtures, with two being World Cup qualifiers and the other two being Caribbean Cup and CONCACAF Nations League qualifiers respectively.

The Reggae Boyz have dominated proceedings in this fixture and have a 100% record at the moment. They have conceded just one goal in four games against Suriname.

They last squared off in a Nations League group stage qualifier in 2018. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Jamaica.

Jamaica form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W

Suriname form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Jamaica vs Suriname Team News

Jamaica

All 23 players in the squad announced for the tournament by Theodore Whitmore are healthy and in contention to start in the opening fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Suriname

There are no injury concerns for Suriname at the moment. Claidel Kohinor has withdrawn from the squad due to COVID-19.

🗞🧐 Update



Claidel Kohinor misses Gold Cup due to Covid-19 protocol.



Diego Biseswar and Kelvin Leerdam will join the team in Naples, Florida later today.



Be on the lookout for more updates concerning our Gold Cup adventure!#Natio #GoldCup pic.twitter.com/ILSmf34vXT — Surinamese Football Federation (@OfficialSVB1920) July 5, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Claidel Kohinor

Jamaica vs Suriname Predicted XI

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Adrian Mariappa, Michael Hector, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Andre Gray, Javon East

Suriname Predicted XI (4-3-3): Warner Hahn; Kelvin Leerdam, Ryan Donk, Alberto Nibte, Ridgeciano Haps; Roland Alberg, Ryan Koolwijk, Diego Biseswar; Florian Josefzoon, Nigel Hasselbaink, Sheraldo Becker

Jamaica vs Suriname Prediction

Jamaica and Suriname are separated by 91 places in the FIFA rankings and this difference is visible on the field as well. Jamaica should be able to record an easy win when the two sides clash on Monday night.

We predict victory and a clean sheet for the Reggae Boyz.

Prediction: Jamaica 2-0 Suriname

