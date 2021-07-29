Japan U23 vs New Zealand U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

The 2021 Olympics are back in action with another important football game this weekend as Japan U23 take on New Zealand U23 on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive at the Olympics and will want to win this game.

Japan U23 found themselves in a difficult group at the Olympics but have managed to win all their games so far. The hosts stunned France U23 with a 4-0 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New Zealand U23, on the other hand, have punched above their weight at the Olympics and can be a dangerous team on their day. The Kiwis did face a few problems in their group and will need to step up against Japan U23 this weekend.

🇯🇵 Takefusa Kubo stars and scores again as Japan go through to the Men's #OlympicFootball Tournament quarter-finals as the only team on maximum points 💯#Olympics | #Football | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mBP3o3WGX8 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 28, 2021

Japan U23 vs New Zealand U23 Head-to-Head

New Zealand U23 have never played an official fixture against Japan U23 and will want to win this game. Japan U23 have an impressive team and have a point to prove this weekend.

The senior sides have faced each other in the past, however, with Japan winning three out of their four games against the Kiwis. New Zealand U23 will likely have their work cut out for them on Saturday.

Japan U23 form guide at the 2021 Olympics: W-W-W

New Zealand U23 form guide at the 2021 Olympics: D-L-W

Japan U23 vs New Zealand U23 Team News

Japan U23 have a strong squad

Japan U23

Japan U23 do not have any injury concerns and have been exceptional at the Olympics. The hosts have several young talents in their ranks and will name their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand v U23 have a strong squad

New Zealand U23

New Zealand U23 have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will be intent on winning this game. The Kiwis are equipped with a blend of youth and experience going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan U23 vs New Zealand U23 Predicted XI

Japan U23 Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kosei Tani; Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Ko Itakura, Yuta Nakayama; Ao Tanaka, Wataru Endo; Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, Koji Miyoshi; Daichi Hayashi

New Zealand Predicted XI U23 (4-3-3): Michael Woud; Callan Elliot, Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker, Liberato Cacace; Clayton Lewis, Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell; Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just

Japan U23 vs New Zealand U23 Prediction

Japan U23 have been exceptional at the Olympics so far and could potentially win a medal in this competition. With the likes of Takefusa Kubo and Hiroki Sakai in their ranks, the hosts have the firepower they need to trouble the competition's bigwigs.

New Zealand U23 can pack a punch on their day but will need to be at their best in this match. Japan U23 have a better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Japan U23 3-1 New Zealand U23

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi