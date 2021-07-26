Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are back with another men's football match this week as New Zealand U23 take on Romania U23 on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and have a point to prove this week.

New Zealand U23 have their work cut out for them at the Olympics and have won one of their two games so far. The Kiwis can pack a punch on their day and will need to step up to the plate this week.

Romania U23 have also had their problems this year and will want to bounce back from their defeat last week. The Romanians have a talented squad and will want to make a statement of intent on Wednesday.

Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 Head-to-Head

Romania U23 have never played an official fixture against New Zealand U23 and will want to win this game. New Zealand U23 have an impressive team and cannot afford another defeat this weekend.

The Romanian youngsters were impressive in their first game and will need to pull off a similar performance this week. New Zealand U23 also have a massive battle ahead of them and will need to step up in this fixture.

Romania U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-W

New Zealand U23 form guide at Tokyo Olympics 2020: L-W

Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 Team News

Romania U23 have a strong squad

Romania U23

Tudor Baluta is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Romania U23 are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this match.

Injured: Tudor Baluta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand v U23 have a strong squad

New Zealand U23

New Zealand U23 have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will be intent on winning this game. The Kiwis are equipped with a blend of youth and experience going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 Predicted XI

Romania U23 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mihal Popa; Radu Boboc, Alex Pascanu, Florin Stefan, Virgil Ghita; Marius Marin, Andrei Ciobanu, Eduard Florescu; Andrei Sintean, George Ganea, Valentin Gheorge

That feeling when you score two hat-tricks in two #football games 💃



👀 In fact, Zambian Barbra Banda has become the first female footballer to do so at the #Olympics



New Zealand U23 (4-3-3): Michael Woud; Callan Elliot, Winston Reid, Nando Pijnaker, Liberato Cacace; Clayton Lewis, Gianni Stensness, Joe Bell; Ben Waine, Chris Wood, Elijah Just

Romania U23 vs New Zealand U23 Prediction

Romania U23 have named an excellent squad for the Tokyo Olympics and made a statement of intent against Honduras U23 last week. The Romanians were stunned by Korea Republic U23, however, and need to bounce back in this game.

New Zealand U23 rely on the likes of Ben Waine and Chris Wood and the two forwards will need to make an impact against Romania U23. Both teams are on an even footing and could share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Romania U23 1-1 New Zealand U23

