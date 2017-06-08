Javier Hernandez picks his choice for 2017 Ballon d'Or winner

The former Real Madrid player made a surprising choice

Chicharito thinks the Real Madrid midfielder deserves the Ballon d’Or ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

What’s the story?

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Javier Hernandez has picked Luka Modric to win the Ballon d’Or award in 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been brilliant once again this season, while there have been calls from some sections to hand the prestigious individual prize to Italy’s veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

However, Hernandez who had a brief spell at Madrid, picked his former team-mate Modric to win the top prize. While Los Blancos squad is filled with superstars, Modric is arguably one of the most important players in Zidane’s squad and the Croatian midfielder showed his class once again in the Champions League final with a stellar performance for Madrid.

Modric balón de oro por favor!!!!!!! Descomunal!!! Maravilloso!!!! @lm19official — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) June 3, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid’s most important player?

The Mexican striker enjoyed a successful loan spell in 2014/15 where he formed a very good friendship with Luka Modric. The Bayer Leverkusen frontman even suggested that Modric was one of the best signings made in Madrid’s history.

Having played an integral part in all 3 Champions League triumphs in the last 5 years, it is hard to argue with Hernandez that Modric is one of the most important and key players in the Real Madrid squad.

The heart of the matter

While Cristiano Ronaldo stole all the plaudits for his splendid brace in the final, Modric was the unsung hero pulling the strings and dictating his side’s play. The Croatian has been a consistent performer in the last 5 years and many people, in fact, think that he is the most important and valuable player in the Madrid squad.

While stars like Ronaldo and Messi will always grab the limelight for their incredible goalscoring record, one should not forget the contribution made by other players in the playing 11. Hernandez having benefited himself from Modric’s incisive through balls knows the importance of the 31-year-old to Real Madrid’s incredible success.

Video

Author’s take

The brilliance of Modric is often underappreciated and it is nice to see that Javier Hernandez has recognised the midfielder’s contribution and picked him for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award ahead of more conventional names like Messi, Ronaldo and Buffon.

