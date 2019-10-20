How Jorginho overcame early challenges to become a vital figure at Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder - Jorginho

Maurizio Sarri wouldn't have expected a rough ride when he left Naples for Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2018. He came with his poster boy, Jorginho, the man who finished with 2,782 passes in the Premier League that season but still failed to win the hearts of Chelsea fans.

The pair was subjected to intense scrutiny for most of the campaign. While Sarri-ball was considered to be sluggish and not suitable for the Premier League, Jorginho's place in the team was subjected to constant questioning throughout the term.

Although The Blues started the season on a promising note, they couldn't keep the momentum for long and consequently hit a rough patch in the second phase of the campaign. With results failing to bear fruit in the Premier League, Sarri was made to face hell in London.

The fans turned against him and revealed their rejection of him and his boy. Fortunately for the tactician, he was able to turn the season around by delivering the Europa League title and securing a top-four spot in the EPL. However, there was no relief for Jorginho, who was criticized until the last game of the term.

On a mission

The midfielder was also expected to quit Stamford Bridge after Sarri left for Juventus this summer. But, to the surprise of many, he decided to stay and prove his critics wrong. With Frank Lampard finding him relevant to his plans after taking charge of The Blues, he got another shot to prove his naysayers wrong.

Jorginho has grabbed that opportunity by the scruff of the neck. He has been a rejuvenated man in the center of the pitch this season with a series of eye-catching displays. Of course, we hope to see players improve after enduring difficult outings, but no one expected Jorginho to do that in such a spectacular fashion.

The midfielder has been one of the standout performers in the Chelsea squad so far. With the freedom to move forward and play more direct passes, he has transformed from the sideways passer we knew him to be under Sarri to a more balanced player in the center.

Topping the numbers game

It appears Lampard is getting the best out of him. With 25 tackles, three blocks, 19 interceptions, and seven clearances to his name so far, Jorginho is arguably the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League at the moment. He is also offering a lot going forward. He's bagged a goal and an assist in eight appearances in the English top-flight this season to go with eight dribbles, six shots, and 10 key passes.

In the recent encounter with Brighton, the Italian took his game to another level as he completed more passes in the opposition half (33) and also played more passes into the final third (9) than any other Chelsea player. He put in a masterclass against Newcastle as well and was probably the best Chelsea player as well.

The fans have been singing his praises from the stands during matches since recent weeks. Others continue to highlight his brilliance on social media. With his eye-catching performances, Jorginho is simply proving Chelsea fans wrong. From unwanted to indispensable, he is forcing them to eat their own words.

The Italian looks promising to be a leader. Following Lampard's decision to make him the vice-captain of the team, it appears he has a big role to play under the manager. He has simply gotten over the fans' dislike to become an indispensable player at Stamford Bridge.