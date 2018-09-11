Manchester United transfer news: Jose Mourinho planning a £107m bid for Argentine forward, and more news

Hello and welcome everyone to the daily roundup of the news and transfers at the Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly set to be replaced by a legend of the game, and he has already prepared a list of players to be inducted at the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho wants a £35m rated World Cup star in the next transfer window.

Last but not the least; Manchester United is planning to get a 24 year old Argentine forward for £107m.

Let us look at the news in detail.

#1 Luke Shaw comes back to the side

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Luke Shaw came back to Manchester United after suffering from a concussion last week. He may not play in the next match, but it is a welcome sign for the Red Devils.

They have also reported that he is waiting to sign a new contract at Old Trafford by taking stock of the situation. His current deal expires at the end of this football season.

Shaw made his return to United back in June 2014 following his £30m switch from Southampton. He is not in a hurry to commit long-term to the Red Devils. Mourinho is willing to increase Shaw’s weekly wage to £130,000, so they do not lose him next summer.

On another note, the flavor of the season, Paul Pogba spoke to Telefoot and said: "To speak about a transfer... I am under contract. So long as you see I am not in a Barcelona shirt that is because I am at United." They have reported that Pogba may return to Juventus, and the club wants Juve striker Paulo Dybala in return.

