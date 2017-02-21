Jose Mourinho is steadying the ship and will turn Manchester United into title challengers next season

Jose Mourinho has done an almighty job in turning Manchester United's fortunes around.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United might be sitting in sixth place, but they are 16 games unbeaten in the Premier League and playing with fluidity and panache. Not to mention their organisation.

Under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, there was a real lack of direction all over the pitch. This was highlighted and emphasised when LVG decided to bring Ashley Young on at half-time against Tottenham as a striker. A position that the defender-cum-midfielder has never played before.

With Mourinho, it did take a few months to implement his philosophy and ideas to the players - but no one should have been expecting him to come in and change things around from the off.

In a world where everyone expects everything achieved straight away, this was never going to be the case when Mourinho took his seat in the Old Trafford dugout. He had to overhaul a squad - and is still in the process of doing so - and implement a winning mentality into the players.

Seven months into the Portuguese’s first season as the Red Devils boss and he is on track to having a successful season. Manchester United are the only English team who remain in four competitions. While you can argue that they are not fighting for the Premier League title, they are, however, in a top four scrap - which is between five teams.

Reaching the EFL Cup final against Southampton could be season-defining for the Red Devils. To win it is a nice confidence boost in February and how can you not feel good and have the sense of achievement when lifting a trophy at Wembley?

It’s not the most prestigious of trophies nor the one that every player has its sights on, but it is one for the trophy cabinet and a foundation block to push on for the rest of the season from.

Still in the FA Cup, Manchester United come up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in March. It could be a perfect situation where Mourinho is granted his revenge from the 4-0 mauling earlier in the season.

The downside for the Manchester outfit is that the game falls either side of their Europa League battles. That team is unknown given the draw hasn’t been made, but the European competition will surely take priority over the FA Cup.

Speaking of Europe, Man United are flying through the competition with relative ease (as they should be with their squad) and will look to gain Champions League qualification for the following season from winning it.

The signs are there for Mourinho and Man United to launch on from this season and become title challengers next year. They have a huge depth in squad - as we saw in the FA Cup - and some real stars in the team. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba have been exemplary and deserving of the plaudits being showered upon them.

A player that might well be on his way to Manchester is Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann. The French international has been heavily linked to Old Trafford and would, obviously, be another incredible acquisition.

Ibrahimovic is likely to stay one more season under Mourinho before deciding on his next steps (possibly retirement) but if there is a chance to bring in Griezmann over the summer, the Red Devils will take it.

Griezmann can play anywhere across the front three and even in behind a striker - as he did in some of the games in the Euros for France.

It is an exciting time for Manchester United fans that will only get better. Fear not, the dark days are behind you: it’s to new beginnings.

