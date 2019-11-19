Julian Nagelsmann on Tottenham's radar as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement

Mauricio Pochettino

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as a possible replacement for under-fire Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with leaving the Premier League club.

End of the road for Pochettino at Tottenham?

Pochettino's future at Spurs is currently uncertain, following a string of poor results. The north London outfit have won just three times in the league this season and presently find themselves 14th in the table, just six points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann became well known in world football after an impressive three-year spell with 1899 Hoffenheim. The young manager was rumored to be on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe before taking charge of RB Leipzig in the summer.

Nagelsmann's Leipzig side are currently second in the Bundesliga table, just four behind leaders Borussia Monchengladbach and level on points with defending champions Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann

On the other hand, Pochettino joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2014 and guided Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final last season besides several top-four finishes.

However, due to Spurs' poor performances in the present campaign, his future at the club is uncertain.

In case the Argentine tactician part ways with Tottenham, it remains to be seen if the English outfit manage to bring in Nagelsmann.

