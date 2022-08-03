Julian Nagelsmann under pressure but will succeed at Bayern Munich after squad revamp

Despite a chaotic summer which saw them lose star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, it was back to business as usual for Julian Nagelsmann and Bayern Munich. The Bavarians kicked off their season with a 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

It is Julian Nagelsmann's third trophy win for the club after the league title and Super Cup victory in his debut season.

Despite his success, Nagelsmann has faced some criticism during his time in charge at Germany's biggest club, mainly due to disappointing defeats in the UEFA Champions League and the German Cup.

There were also rumors of a fall out between Nagelsmann and star striker Lewandowski which prompted the Polish striker's desire for a move.

Via: There are several reasons Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern:- He considers that he's already won all possible trophies Bayern.- He's not very loved in Bayern's dressing room, he's always alone.- He does not agree with Nagelsmann's tactics.Via: @sport There are several reasons Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern:- He considers that he's already won all possible trophies Bayern.- He's not very loved in Bayern's dressing room, he's always alone.- He does not agree with Nagelsmann's tactics.📲 Via: @sport https://t.co/MKrugoK6WK

The sale of Lewandowski has been the catalyst for a major summer overhaul, with the most notable signing being that of Sadio Mane from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. They have also signed Matthis de Ligt from Juventus, highly rated young French forward Mathys Tel from Rennes, and Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui.

While the club now lacks a recognized number nine following Lewandowski's departure, Mane's acquisition should enable Nagelsmann to continue to implement the high pressing game that was his trademark at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

De Ligt's signing should also tighten a defense that was found lacking on a number of occasions last season.

The moves in the summer transfer market suggest faith in their young manager, but will also put immense pressure on him to succeed.

Julian Nagelsmann with three of his summer signings

Domestic success will be the bare minimum required of Nagelsmann, especially considering that their biggest rivals Borussia Dortmund have lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

Nagelsmann has completed the first part of that equation by winning the German Supercup but will need to add another league title and a first German Cup title to keep his detractors at bay.

However, it will be in Europe where the keenest eyes will be focused on Julian Nagelsmann. Last season they were knocked out in disappointing fashion by Villareal in a tie they were widely expected to win comfortably.

They won't necessarily be expected to win the tournament, especially given the riches available to some of their rivals across Europe, but a semi-final appearance shouldn't be beyond their grasp given the talent at their disposal.

And while Julian Nagelsmann was criticized for their loss to Villareal, it is easy to forget that the talented coach has a significant pedigree in the competition, as he is the youngest coach in history to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament during his stint with RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich must remember there was a reason they pursued Nagelsmann so aggressively. He is one of the best young managers in the world game.

They must trust Julian Nagelsmann's process and back him completely for him to reach his full potential at Bayern.

