Jurgen Klopp ponders his options as Liverpool step into the unknown

In the closing stages of last season, Liverpool were within touching distance of greatness. Jurgen Klopp's men lifted the League Cup trophy in February and continued this success on the domestic front by winning the FA Cup in May. They also battled their way to the Champions League final before a narrow 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid, whilst also pushing Manchester City to the limit in the Premier League, only to finish one point behind them.

Klopp and his team were agonizingly close to a historic quadruple and in the process played the maximum number of games possible, 63. They managed 46 wins and lost just four, but it still wasn't enough to secure the coveted Champions League and Premier League trophies.

However, the first half of this Premier League season has been in stark contrast to their previous success. As the league campaign passes the half-way mark, the Reds are in danger of being cut adrift from the top four. They are 19 games into the Premier League season and have already suffered six losses, more than they managed in all competitions last season.

It is clear Liverpool have struggled so far this season, but what are the key issues and where does Jurgen Klopp go from here?

Bittersweet: Liverpool share last season's trophy haul with their fans- the day after losing the Champions League final.

False dawns

There have been a number of occasions when the Reds have seemed to be finding their feet this season. Big results such as the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth and the precise 1-0 victory over reigning champions Manchester City offered an insight into the quality Klopp has within his squad. However, two consecutive league defeats to teams in the bottom three of the league sandwiched in between these results highlight the Reds' biggest issue so far - consistency.

The World Cup break was supposed to be the time in which the Reds could take a break and work on a plan to fix their season's wrongdoings. Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders suggested that the break and subsequent mid-season trip to Dubai was a good opportunity to rest and rejuvenate.

However, the two unconvincing victories over Aston Villa and Leicester City were followed by an appalling 3-1 defeat to Brentford and an abysmal 3-0 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion. Ultimately, the Reds are back to where they started and despite a more resolute 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup replay, Liverpool fans will be wary of becoming too optimistic about the season ahead with their problems laid bare so far this season.

Slow starts

Liverpool have developed a very bad habit of conceding both first and early. It would be an understatement to suggest that this has compounded Liverpool's woes of late as they often start games having to score at least two goals to be within a chance of victory.

An additional concerning statistic is highlighted in how many minutes Liverpool have spent leading in Premier League games this season: 27.5%. Compare this with league leaders Arsenal, 53.9% and chasing Manchester City, 46.6% and it becomes clear how Liverpool have found themselves so far behind. This is of course just a symptom of Liverpool's issues, so what else has compounded their woes and how can Jurgen Klopp improve their position?

Dropping off of key players?

The majority of the Liverpool squad have had their own patches of bad form this season. Both Jurgen Klopp and the players have been willing to accept that the criticism they have received is largely warranted. James Milner spoke before the Napoli game about the "standards we've set" and how "questions and criticisms are deserved," (Via SI).

In much simpler terms, for the breadth of quality throughout the Liverpool squad, results and performances haven't been good enough at this stage. It is perfectly normal for players to go through patches of bad form, but it is not very often that multiple world-class players go through those phases at the same time. Unfortunately, for Liverpool, that's exactly what has happened.

The often-imperious Fabinho has appeared a yard too slow and unable to read play as well as he previously has done. Trent Alexander-Arnold, the assist king, has registered just one assist this season and even the untouchable Virgil van Dijk has struggled at times. But, given their age profile (29, 24, 31) and their quality, it is reasonable to expect these players to return to good form eventually.

Under the magnifying glass. Trent Alexander-Arnold's tough start has been magnified following his omission from the England match-day squad in September.

Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino have bigger question marks over their heads with the latter's contract expiring at the end of the season. Firmino has stepped up when needed this season with seven goals and three assists, but the acquisition and promise of Darwin Nunez poses the question that perhaps the Reds are heading in a direction away from Firmino.

With his contract running down, both parties should have a clearer idea of what the future holds in the coming months. Henderson also appears to be another player fighting for his role in this Liverpool side. His minutes have been managed between the holding role and the right-sided no. 8 with varying impact, although rarely completing ninety minutes. At 32, the captain can probably expect this to become the norm and perhaps replicate James Milner's versatility.

Meanwhile, criticism of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez has often been misguided, with the Egyptian still offering a valuable output of 16 goals in 28 games. After signing a bumper new contract in the summer, eyes were always going to be on Salah this season and although at times he has not been his vibrant and clinical self, there is no denying that Salah has still come up with big moments, like the winner against City.

Within these moments, it is clear that he still has the ability to remain at the top level for a few more seasons. Darwin Nunez is still in his first season for Liverpool and has managed to hit 10 goals in his first 23 games, quicker than both Luis Suarez and Sadio Mane. Although erratic at times, as evidenced through his 15 big chances missed in the Premier League, the most by any player, his settling in period has seen a very respectable goal return.

Injuries and overuse of players

Most of the Liverpool squad has spent at least some time on the injury table so far this season. They've been without players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for long periods of time. Thiago, Curtis Jones, Henderson, Joel Matip, Alexander-Arnold have spent varying periods out injured and Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are long-term absentees.

This has resulted in an unsettled side with forced changes to the line-up most weeks. Jurgen Klopp commented on his side's poor rhythm prior to the September international break, but they've more or less had no rhythm so far. Before the World Cup break, Klopp also admitted that the frequency of injuries had meant he had to play the same players too often, which may go some way in explaining the lack of energy in some performances.

Ageing squad, new signings and the future

In the opening game of the season, Liverpool fielded a starting 11 with an average age of 29.4 and overall, they have the third oldest squad in the league. Clearly somewhere along the line Liverpool need to get this number down. However, a look through a list of their most recent signings would suggest that a rebuild is already in process.

In the last two seasons, Ibrahima Konate (23) has been added at centre-back, Luis Diaz (26), Darwin Nunez (23) and Cody Gakpo (23) have been added to their attacking ranks. Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho (20) and Calvin Ramsay (19) will likely develop into useful squad options.

Jurgen Klopp lasted seven years in his two previous managerial jobs before his teams reached the end of a natural cycle, subsequently resulting in his departure. Now entering his eighth year in charge at Liverpool, Klopp is in a position he has never been in before and faces new challenges as a result.

Whilst it is clear that Liverpool's midfield has largely been neglected and is in desperate need of some new faces, it doesn't seem likely that this will happen in the January transfer window. This leaves Liverpool in an awkward position of having to make do with what they have and it is likely Klopp can expect a similar mixed bag between now and the end of the season. However, the business done in previous seasons would suggest that Klopp is not too far off building a new Liverpool.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke may have said it best when he suggested that it was a mistake to sack Klopp and should have instead changed the whole team. Liverpool may well be the benefactors of this policy as Jurgen Klopp enters a new chapter in his Liverpool career.

