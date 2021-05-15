JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Serie A Match - May 15th, 2021

The Serie A is back in action with another high-profile fixture this weekend as Inter Milan lock horns with Juventus in the Derby d'Italia at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. Both teams share an intriguing rivalry and have a point to prove going into this game.

Inter Milan have enjoyed an exceptional season under Antonio Conte and have snatched the Serie A crown from Juventus this year. The Nerazzurri have been rewarded for their extraordinary consistency in the league this season and will want to put the final nail in Juventus' coffin this weekend.

5️⃣ Derby d'Italia match facts before this evening's #JuveInter 📊🇮🇹⚽️ — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 15, 2021

Juventus have failed to meet expectations and might shockingly miss out on the UEFA Champions League this year. The Bianconeri are in fifth place in the league table and cannot afford to drop points against the reigning champions on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Juventus (JUV)

Wojciech Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio; Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Merih Demiral, Juan Cuadrado; Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Arthur Melo, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernardeschi, Dejan Kulusevski; Cristiano Ronaldo, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Felix Correia

Inter Milan (INT)

Samir Handanovic, Andrei Radu, Daniele Padelli; Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Andrea Ranocchia, Danilo D'Ambrosio; Ashley Young, Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Matteo Darmian, Marcelo Brozovic, Matias Vecino, Nicolo Barella, Roberto Gagliardini, Stefano Sensi, Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Andrea Pinamonti

Predicted Playing XIs

Juventus (JUV)

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Rodrigo Bentancur, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Chiesa; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Milan (INT)

Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku

Match Details

Match: Juventus (JUV) vs Inter Milan (INT), Serie A

Date: 15th May 2021 at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin

Juventus (JUV) vs Inter Milan (INT) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Romelu Lukaku has been exceptional for Inter Milan this season and has registered 22 goals and 11 assists in the Serie A. The Belgian striker is at his peak under Antonio Conte at the moment and has developed a penchant for making an impact on the big stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Juventus' saving grace this season and the Bianconeri will need their talisman to step up in one of the most important games of their season. Ronaldo was unable to find the back of the net against AC Milan last week and will want to make amends in this fixture.

Nicolo Barella and Achraf Hakimi have also been impressive for Inter Milan this season and will need to serve as attacking outlets this weekend. Juan Cuadrado has played an important role in Juventus' midfield and will be a key player in this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Samir Handanovic; Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Milan Skriniar; Achraf Hakimi, Juan Cuadrado, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku (C), Cristiano Ronaldo (VC)

Captain: Romelu Lukaku (INT), Vice-captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij; Federico Chiesa, Juan Cuadrado, Marcelo Brozovic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Christian Eriksen; Romelu Lukaku (VC), Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Vice-captain: Romelu Lukaku (INT)

Stefan de Vrij is an alternative option in the defensive line and has also been impressive for Inter Milan this season. Antonio Conte's emphasis on defence has served his back-line well and will play a key role against Juventus.

Federico Chiesa has managed to pull Andrea Pirlo's side out of difficult situations this season and is a good pick in the midfield. Rodrigo Bentancur can also be a match-winner on his day and will have to be at his best against Inter Milan.

