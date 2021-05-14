What channel is Juventus vs Inter Milan? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick-off time and team news

The Serie A is back in action with yet another exciting fixture this weekend as Juventus take on Antonio Conte's Inter Milan in a high-profile encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Inter Milan have already snatched the Serie A crown from Juventus this season and will be intent on proving a point this weekend. The Nerazzurri have been the most consistent outfit in Italy this season and have built a well-rounded squad under the experienced Antonio Conte.

Juventus, on the other hand, have endured a miserable Serie A campaign and face an intense battle to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League this year. The Bianconeri edged Sassuolo to a 3-1 victory earlier this week and will need a similar result from this fixture.

Juventus vs Inter Milan Team News

Juventus

Federico Chiesa has made progress with his recovery and is likely to return to the starting line-up against Inter Milan. Merih Demiral still has fitness concerns, however, and might not be able to feature in this game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored landmark goals against Sassuolo this week and will have to be at their best against Inter Milan. Juventus rested Giorgio Chiellini and Juan Cuadrado this week and will have to avail their services on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Merih Demiral

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Inter Milan will have to do without experienced stars Arturo Vidal and Aleksandar Kolarov against Juventus this weekend. The Nerazzurri have excelled with their 3-5-2 formation this year and are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team.

Romelu Lukaku has formed an excellent relationship with Lautaro Martinez this season and the duo will be crucial to Inter Milan's chances of a victory. Christian Eriksen has also won his place in the side and is likely to play a part in this game.

Injured: Arturo Vidal, Aleksandar Kolarov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the match between Juventus and Inter Milan kick off?

India: 15th May 2021, at 9:30 PM

USA: 15th May 2021, at 12 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 11 AM (Central Standard Time), 9 AM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 15th May 2021, at 5 PM

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on TV?

India: Sony Six SD & HD

USA: Rai Italia Nord America

UK: Premier Sports 2

How to watch live streaming of Juventus vs Inter Milan?

India: SonyLIV

USA: ESPN+

UK: LiveScore App, Premier Player HD

