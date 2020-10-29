Juventus 0-2 Barcelona: 5 hits and flops as Lionel Messi's penalty seals a big win for the Blaugrana| Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona clinched a huge win in a 2020-21 Champions League Group G game after beating Juventus 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

A goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late penalty from Lionel Messi sealed a key victory on the road for the Blaugrana, who now lead the Bianconeri by three points.

The hosts were dealt a massive blow even before kick-off when Cristiano Ronaldo was ruled out of the game, and it was one from which Juventus never recovered from.

Andrea Pirlo's side was ran over by the rampant visitors, who were the better team right from the off, and to make matters worse, Alvaro Morata even had three goals chalked off for offside.

The defeat leaves the Serie A champions in danger of finishing second in the group, and the Bianconeri will have all to do at the Camp Nou in December. On that note, here are the five hits and flops in the match:

Hit: Alvaro Morata (Juventus)

Alvaro Morata scored thrice, but none of the goals stood.

Just how unlucky can a player get? Alvaro Morata, who's had a fine start to life at Juventus, was denied not once, not twice, but thrice by the VAR!

He got the ball in the back of the net on three occasions, but every time, his effort was chalked off for offside, and rightly so.

15’ Goal rulled out for offside

30’ Goal rulled out for offside

55’ Goal rulled out for offside



A hat-trick of offside goals for Morata! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/b25sMEI3Ii — 433 (@433) October 28, 2020

Yet, we label him a 'hit' because of his fighting spirit. He never gave up. Morata wasn't too deterred by seeing his goals ruled out one after the other, He came back for more, troubling Barcelona's defence with intelligent movements and excellent positioning.

Flop: Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Antonine Griezmann disappointed once again.

This is quickly becoming a recurring theme now. Antoine Griezmann turned another stinker on the night and is still searching for his first goal of the season. Starting up front as the lone striker, the Frenchman was given another chance to prove himself but came a cropper instead.

He was a pedestrian for a vast majority of the match against Juventus and had one of the least touches on the ball. Griezmann misplaced plenty of passes too, but his most notable piece of action was wasting a glorious chance towards the end by dragging his shot narrowly wide of the post.

Griezmann is not a serious Footballer anymore..pic.twitter.com/LKHRzb8yR5 — Allu (@GreatWhite_9) October 28, 2020

Nevertheless, Ronald Koeman continues to pin his faith on the star despite his consistently poor showings. But if Antoine Griezmann isn't able to find his best form soon, the Dutchman will be compelled to drop him to the bench.