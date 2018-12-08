×
Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan: 5 Talking Points and Observations, Serie A 2018-19

Anany Sachar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.12K   //    08 Dec 2018, 09:50 IST

It was a very tense fixture that threatened to boil over
It was a very tense fixture that threatened to boil over

It was another hotly contested tie as the two Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan went toe to toe at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and it was the Old Lady who came out on top against their fierce rivals.

Juventus started the game on the back foot, looking a little disjointed at the back, with Mattia Di Sciglio deployed at left-back to cover for the injured Alex Sandro. The home side looked much better after the Italian swapped flanks with the Man of the Match, Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese put in a superb shift tonight, keeping everyone against him at bay, whilst making his typical attacking forays. He was the player with the most chances created tonight, with 4, and had the all crucial assist for Mandzukic's back post tap in.

The visitors tried their best to cut through Juventus in the early stages and came incredibly close through Roberto Gagliarini, whose scuffed shot struck Szczesny's post and came back out at the half-hour mark.

The Milan outfit came into the match hoping to cut down their deficit to 8 points, but the Bianconeri are looking to run away with the Scudetto before the halfway mark of the season, sitting 9 points clear at the summit of the table and 14 points clear of their opponents tonight whilst remaining undefeated in the league.

Here are the talking points from the fixture:

#1 Can anybody stop Juventus?

Juventus look all set to win an eighth consecutive league title
Juventus look all set to win an eighth consecutive league title

Juventus are looking a shoo-in for an eighth consecutive Scudetto, sitting with 43 points out of a possible 45 after 15 league games, making this year their best ever start to a domestic campaign. This side seems to have elevated from their level last year after the arrival of 5 time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the league's top scorer with 10 goals after 15 appearances.

The Old Lady has the best defence in the league, having conceded only 8 goals so far this year, whilst also having the best attack, having put 32 goals past their league opponents.

The Juventini are currently one of the most fearsome sides in all of Europe, and it's scary, considering they haven't even looked close to hitting their best levels so far, with the team constantly being hampered by niggling injury issues to several starters.

No side in Europe can currently match Juventus' defensive acumen. With Ronaldo in the line-up, they instantly possess one of the most fearsome attacks in the World. Watch out UCL.

