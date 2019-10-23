Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow: Five men who were impressive for Juventus | Champions League 2019/20

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Juventus welcomed Lokomotiv Moscow to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday for the 3rd game of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Old Lady had been at the top of the group after two games, with one win and a draw, however, Atletico Madrid had leapfrogged them to pole position after their win over Bayer Leverkusen. Juventus, as such, were looking for a victory to return to the top once again.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were on fire in the Serie A, where they were unbeaten so far. Juventus had won seven of their eight games and were top of the table once again. The Bianconeri were on a steak of six back-to-back wins in all competitions ahead of the tie and they were expected to carry forward that form against the Russian side. Lokomotiv Moscow, on the other hand, won their first game of the group stages against Bayer Leverkusen but were defeated by Atletico in the second game. However, since then, the Russian side had won both their domestic games and arrived in the tie with quite a bit of confidence.

Juventus were without Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa, but Sarri still managed to field a pretty strong side for the tie.

Juventus Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Rodrigo Bentancur; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 30th minute through Aleksey Miranchuk. The home side piled up the pressure but failed to find a breakthrough as the game went into the break with the score 1-0. In the second half, Juventus continued in their quest for an equalizer and were finally rewarded in the 77th minute when Paulo Dybala scored to make it 1-1. The Argentinean then sent his team ahead 2 minutes later and the game ended 2-1 in Juventus’ favor. Here are 5 men who were impressive for the home team.

#5 Alex Sandro

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian was tireless on the night, running up and down the wings and joining the attack at every opportunity. He became vital in Juventus’s search for the equalizer as the home team pegged back the opposition for much of the game. Alex Sandro was direct in the final third and eager to set the tone for the game. He played a part in the winner as his ferocious volley was parried into the path of Paulo Dybala who gave the home team the lead.

Maurizio Sarri.

