×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow: Five men who were impressive for Juventus | Champions League 2019/20

Dipansu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
696   //    23 Oct 2019, 12:10 IST

Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Juventus welcomed Lokomotiv Moscow to the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday for the 3rd game of the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. The Old Lady had been at the top of the group after two games, with one win and a draw, however, Atletico Madrid had leapfrogged them to pole position after their win over Bayer Leverkusen. Juventus, as such, were looking for a victory to return to the top once again.

Maurizio Sarri’s side were on fire in the Serie A, where they were unbeaten so far. Juventus had won seven of their eight games and were top of the table once again. The Bianconeri were on a steak of six back-to-back wins in all competitions ahead of the tie and they were expected to carry forward that form against the Russian side. Lokomotiv Moscow, on the other hand, won their first game of the group stages against Bayer Leverkusen but were defeated by Atletico in the second game. However, since then, the Russian side had won both their domestic games and arrived in the tie with quite a bit of confidence.

Juventus were without Giorgio Chiellini and Douglas Costa, but Sarri still managed to field a pretty strong side for the tie.

Juventus Starting XI: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Rodrigo Bentancur; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

It was the visitors who took the lead in the 30th minute through Aleksey Miranchuk. The home side piled up the pressure but failed to find a breakthrough as the game went into the break with the score 1-0. In the second half, Juventus continued in their quest for an equalizer and were finally rewarded in the 77th minute when Paulo Dybala scored to make it 1-1. The Argentinean then sent his team ahead 2 minutes later and the game ended 2-1 in Juventus’ favor. Here are 5 men who were impressive for the home team.

#5 Alex Sandro


Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League
Juventus v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group D - UEFA Champions League

The Brazilian was tireless on the night, running up and down the wings and joining the attack at every opportunity. He became vital in Juventus’s search for the equalizer as the home team pegged back the opposition for much of the game. Alex Sandro was direct in the final third and eager to set the tone for the game. He played a part in the winner as his ferocious volley was parried into the path of Paulo Dybala who gave the home team the lead.


Maurizio Sarri.
Maurizio Sarri.
1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Juventus Football Lokomotiv Moscow Football Cristiano Ronaldo Paulo Dybala Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
FT SHA DIN
2 - 2
 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT ATL BAY
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen
FT MAN ATA
5 - 1
 Manchester City vs Atalanta
FT JUV LOK
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT CLU PSG
0 - 5
 Brugge vs PSG
FT GAL REA
0 - 1
 Galatasaray vs Real Madrid
FT TOT CRV
5 - 0
 Tottenham vs Crvena Zvezda
FT OLY BAY
2 - 3
 Olympiakos Piraeus vs Bayern München
Today RB- ZEN 10:25 PM RB Leipzig vs Zenit
Today AJA CHE 10:25 PM Ajax vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BEN OLY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow INT BOR 12:30 AM Internazionale vs Borussia Dortmund
Tomorrow SLA BAR 12:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Barcelona
Tomorrow LIL VAL 12:30 AM Lille vs Valencia
Tomorrow SAL NAP 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Napoli
Tomorrow GEN LIV 12:30 AM Genk vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us