×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Juventus 2-1 Parma: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Serie A 2019-20

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Published Jan 20, 2020
Jan 20, 2020 IST

Juventus are on top of the league
Juventus are on top of the league

Juventus hosted Parma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night for a Serie A clash. The hosts were coming into this game on the back of a comfortable win against Udinese in the Coppa Italia, while the visitors lost their last match against AS Roma.

In the first half, Juventus, quite expectedly, were dominating possession but weren't really breaking Parma open and carving out any clear cut opportunities. It took some time for the home side to get into the groove and they eventually took the lead, just before half-time, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo shot that deflected into the back of the net. Parma, on the other hand, didn't really cause any problems for the Old Lady's defence in the first period.

In the second half, Parma came out with intent and took the game to the opposition, which eventually came to fruition as substitute Andreas Cornelius scored with a header from a corner. But Juventus regained their lead right after that, thanks to another brilliant finish from Ronaldo, who was found by Paulo Dybala.

The hosts then, instead of looking to kill the game, sat back and let the visitors dominate proceedings. Despite creating a number of good opportunities, Parma couldn't find the equalizer and the game ended 2-1 in the Old Lady's favor.

Here, we are going to take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Matthijs de Ligt

A solid display from the Dutchman
A solid display from the Dutchman

The only reason why Parma couldn't equalize during their late charge was because of the important interceptions and tackles from Matthijs de Ligt towards the end. It was a great performance from the Dutchman and arguably, his best in Juventus colours.

The youngster won three tackles on the day, along with two interceptions, and two clearances. He won four aerial duels, which was the joint-most in the game and he also had a passing accuracy of almost 91%.

De Ligt hasn't really found life easy in Turin since his switch from Ajax but there are positive signs that can be clearly seen. Slowly but surely, the Dutchman is settling down in the Juventus team.

1 / 3 NEXT
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Juventus Football Parma Football Aaron Ramsey Cristiano Ronaldo Maurizio Sarri Football Top 5/Top 10 Serie A Teams
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 20
FT LAZ SAM
5 - 1
 Lazio vs Sampdoria
FT SAS TOR
2 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Torino
FT NAP FIO
0 - 2
 Napoli vs Fiorentina
FT MIL UDI
3 - 2
 Milan vs Udinese
FT BRE CAG
2 - 2
 Brescia vs Cagliari
FT BOL HEL
1 - 1
 Bologna vs Hellas Verona
FT LEC INT
1 - 1
 Lecce vs Internazionale
FT GEN ROM
1 - 3
 Genoa vs Roma
FT JUV PAR
2 - 1
 Juventus vs Parma
Tomorrow ATA SPA 01:15 AM Atalanta vs SPAL
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us