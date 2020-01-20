Juventus 2-1 Parma: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus are on top of the league

Juventus hosted Parma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night for a Serie A clash. The hosts were coming into this game on the back of a comfortable win against Udinese in the Coppa Italia, while the visitors lost their last match against AS Roma.

In the first half, Juventus, quite expectedly, were dominating possession but weren't really breaking Parma open and carving out any clear cut opportunities. It took some time for the home side to get into the groove and they eventually took the lead, just before half-time, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo shot that deflected into the back of the net. Parma, on the other hand, didn't really cause any problems for the Old Lady's defence in the first period.

In the second half, Parma came out with intent and took the game to the opposition, which eventually came to fruition as substitute Andreas Cornelius scored with a header from a corner. But Juventus regained their lead right after that, thanks to another brilliant finish from Ronaldo, who was found by Paulo Dybala.

The hosts then, instead of looking to kill the game, sat back and let the visitors dominate proceedings. Despite creating a number of good opportunities, Parma couldn't find the equalizer and the game ended 2-1 in the Old Lady's favor.

Here, we are going to take a look at the hits and flops from the game.

#5 Hit - Matthijs de Ligt

A solid display from the Dutchman

The only reason why Parma couldn't equalize during their late charge was because of the important interceptions and tackles from Matthijs de Ligt towards the end. It was a great performance from the Dutchman and arguably, his best in Juventus colours.

The youngster won three tackles on the day, along with two interceptions, and two clearances. He won four aerial duels, which was the joint-most in the game and he also had a passing accuracy of almost 91%.

De Ligt hasn't really found life easy in Turin since his switch from Ajax but there are positive signs that can be clearly seen. Slowly but surely, the Dutchman is settling down in the Juventus team.

