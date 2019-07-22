Juventus 2-3 Tottenham: 3 players who failed to impress for the Old Lady

Diartano Christian FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 22 Jul 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup

Maurizio Sarri has plenty of work to do after Juventus failed to beat Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

Juventus have been busy in the transfer market lately. They have brought in several prominent players such as Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey and Matthijs de Ligt so far.

Matthijs de Ligt

However, the Old Lady were dominated in the first half of the preseason game. Most of Juventus's chances were coming from Cristiano Ronaldo's individual efforts. On the other hand, the midfielders struggled to control the game despite Sarri fielding experienced players in that area.

Ronaldo was wasteful in the first half of the game, missing several easy chances. Fortunately, the Portuguese managed to score in the second half.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt was able to impress, and Gonzalo Higuain's performance was also praiseworthy.

Nevertheless, most of Juventus's first-team players were poor as the Old Lady suffered defeat in their first International Champions Cup game. Without further ado, let's take a look at 3 players who failed to impress the most.

1. Daniele Rugani

Juventus v Empoli - Serie A

Juventus recently signed three new center-backs in the form of Matthijs de Ligt, Cristian Romero and Merih Demiral, and the club seem to have a strong reason to do so. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are not getting any younger, and so Juventus need to invest big in center-backs.

Advertisement

However, Daniele Rugani's underwhelming display might also contribute to Juventus's spending spree. The former Empoli player was overshadowed by Chiellini and Bonucci last season. He failed to prove his worth once again, as he was at fault for Tottenham's first goal in the preseason game.

The 24-year-old took too long to stop Tottenham's Troy Parrot, leaving Gianluigi Buffon wide open. Buffon was able to deny Parrot's shot, but Erik Lamela managed to capitalize on the chance in the end.

Rugani was replaced with Demiral in the second half.

1 / 3 NEXT