Juventus 3-2 Inter Milan: 5 talking points as Bianconeri secure crucial win over sluggish champions | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive for another week after an important win over Inter Milan in Serie A. The game ended in a 3-2 win for the hosts with Juan Cuadrado bagging a brace. Cristiano Ronaldo also continued his goalscoring ways.

Romelu Lukaku pulled the visitors level from the penalty spot and Inter's second came through an own goal from defender Giorgio Chiellini. The action-packed game saw two red cards and three penalties and Juventus held on to their nerves to come out the better side in this must-win encounter.

Juventus vs. Inter:



1-0: Ronaldo, 24’

1-1: Lukaku, pen. 35’

2-1: Cuadrado, 45+3’

🔴: Bentancur, 55’

🔄: Pirlo subs off Ronaldo, 70’

2-2: Chiellini, og 83’

3-2: Cuadrado, pen. 88’

🔴: Brozovic, 90+2’



Juve scrapping for their lives to reach next season’s Champions League 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RDXSSje5y4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 15, 2021

Juventus temporarily moved into fourth spot, with third-placed AC Milan and fifth-placed Napoli having a game in hand. With Andrea Pirlo's men recording a second-win on the spin, here are the five talking points from the game.

#5 Juventus continue to reign supreme in Derby d'Italia

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Though Inter Milan have pipped Juventus to the Scudetto this season, when it comes to head-to-head record, the Turin giants have maintained a massive lead over the Milan-based outfit.

Tonight's win in the five-goal thriller was their sixth victory over Inter in nine games. Inter recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season but came up short in this away fixture.

While the loss did not matter to Inter, who have already been crowned Italian champions, the three points from this game would go a long way in keeping Juventus in the race for a top-four finish until the final game of the season.

#4 Penalties galore as three goals were scored from 12 yards out

Juventus v FC Internazionale - Serie A

Juventus and Inter Milan scored three goals from penalties tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot, though his initial effort was saved by Samir Handanovic and he converted the rebound.

Lukaku equalized for the visitors from the penalty spot after Lautaro Martinez was brought down in the box by Matthijs De Ligt. While five goals were scored tonight, only two came from open play.

Just when it seemed Chiellini's own goal had determined the fate of the game as a draw, Juventus were awarded their second penalty of the night and that too in the 88th minute.

0 - Juventus are unbeaten in each of their last five Serie A home games in which they have received a red card against Inter (W4 D1). Resistance.#JuveInter #JuventusInter pic.twitter.com/MS3WSHPhwp — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 15, 2021

Juan Cuadrado made no mistake in converting from the spot and handed the hosts' a crucial win.

