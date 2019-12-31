Juventus agree deal for Atalanta youngster Dejan Kulusevski

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Dejan Kulusevski is close to sealing a move to reigning Serie A champions Juventus

According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have agreed a deal worth €35 million with Atalanta for the signing of Dejan Kulusevski, who is currently on loan at Parma. The 19-year-old has been one of the breakthrough stars of the 2019-20 season and has burst onto the scene with a series of eye-catching performances, with 4 goals and 7 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

Predominantly deployed as a right-winger, Kulusevski can also fill in as an attacking midfielder or a left-winger owing to his versatility and the Bianconeri have moved quickly to secure the future of one of Europe's budding attackers. The Swedish international was subject to interest from Manchester United and Inter Milan but the reigning Italian champions have stolen a march in recent days and agreed a deal in principle with parent club Atalanta.

Although personal terms are yet to be agreed, there remains an air of inevitability that Kulusevski will become a Juventus player in the coming days as the Old Lady look to add some armoury to their ranks for the business end of the season.

Atalanta will receive a fee of €35 million-plus add ons for the youngster and the Swede looks set to seal his transfer to Maurizio Sarri's side in the January transfer window.