Juventus and Arsenal involved in a swap-deal for star midfielder - Reports

Arsenal and Juventus are rumored to be working towards a swap-deal involving Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin, according to Spanish publication Sport (via Juvefc.com).

The poor financial situation due to the global pandemic has forced clubs to strengthen their squads by making loan offers and swap-deals. Juventus and Arsenal are no exception to that.

Aaron Ramsey arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal to Juventus in the summer of 2019. However, the Welshman has failed to settle in Turin and could be on his way out following the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

Despite having a troubled time at Juventus, Ramsey remains a favorite among Arsenal fans, who would be delighted to see him back at the Emirates.

Arsenal are in need of a new central midfielder for the upcoming season. Both Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have uncertain futures at the club, leaving the Gunners without an experienced midfielder. That void could be filled by Ramsey.

Arsenal willing to let Hector Bellerin join Juventus as part of the swap-deal

Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin is rumored to be the one going to Juventus as part of the swap-deal. Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011. Despite being a regular first-team player under Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery, Bellerin has seen his career become stagnant under Mikel Arteta.

Bellerin has previously been linked with a move to Juventus but it did not materialize. However, it remains to be seen whether the Old Lady will require another right-back in their squad.

The Turin outfit already have a solid right-back in Danilo, while Juan Cuadrado has been converted from winger to wing-back by manager Massimiliano Allegri during his first spell at the Allianz Stadium.

Bellerin has had a poor season under Arteta. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Both Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin are at contrasting stages in their careers. For Ramsey, a move to Arsenal will rekindle his career while Bellerin needs a move away from the Gunners to regain his lost confidence.

Juventus have a plethora of top quality midfielders in their squad, which has forced Aaron Ramsey to look for other options. The likes of Weston McKennie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Adrien Rabiot are all ahead of the Welshman in the pecking order.

Aaron Ramsey: ‘I was at one club for a very long time – I have had to change a few things’ | @SamJDean https://t.co/oeiiYZ3otO — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 8, 2021

