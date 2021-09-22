Juventus and Atletico Madrid show keen interest in signing Arsenal star - Reports

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are both interested in signing Arsenal star Bukayo Saka in the coming months, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Juvefc.com).

Bukayo Saka has been one of the few shining lights in Arsenal's recent run of poor form. The 20-year-old attacker's good form for Arsenal has not gone unnoticed by big clubs around Europe.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal will be asking for a fee of around £43 million for their academy graduate who signed a new long-term contract with the Gunners in the summer of 2020.

Arsenal will be keen to keep hold of their star player. However, the lure of playing for one of Europe's biggest clubs, Juventus, could tempt Bukayo Saka into joining the Bianconeri if the Gunners yet again fail to qualify for any European competition.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid reportedly want Bukayo Saka - and Arsenal will settle for no less than £43m for their young star European giants Juventus and Atletico Madrid reportedly want Bukayo Saka - and Arsenal will settle for no less than £43m for their young star https://t.co/Ge0xKwTPJI

Both Juve and Atletico are interested due to Bukayo Saka's relatively low asking price set by Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka has, however, made a slow start to the new season. The 20-year-old attacker has featured in 5 games in the Premier League and is yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

Both Juventus and Arsenal are currently in the rebuilding phase

Both Arsenal and Juventus find themselves in the rebuilding phase after both sides had a disappointing last season.

Juventus finished 4th in Serie A and narrowly qualified for the Champions League. This poor season cost Andrea Pirlo his job and he was later replaced by former manager Massimiliano Allegri. Juventus also lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the recently concluded transfer window and have a massive hole in their frontline.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are without European football for the first time in 25 years after finishing 8th in the Premier League last season. The Gunners have spent a lot of money this summer on players like Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

Despite heavy investment, Arsenal have made a poor start to their new campaign, picking up just 2 wins from their opening 5 games. This comes after losing their opening three games in the Premier League without even scoring a goal.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal's transfer valuation of Bukayo Saka amid Juventus and Atletico Madrid links Arsenal's transfer valuation of Bukayo Saka amid Juventus and Atletico Madrid links



mirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/Sim7KEHOCS

Also Read

Also Read: 5 best transfers of the 2021 summer window - Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Edited by S Chowdhury