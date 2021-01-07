Juventus back in Serie A title race after important victory over AC Milan

Fans are in for a thrilling title race in the Serie A this season. While many predicted Juventus to run away with the title at the beginning of the campaign it’s turning out to be a three-horse race.

The Bianconeri, AC Milan and Inter Milan are all in the hunt for the title after 16 rounds of matches. Even more surprising is the fact that the two Milan clubs occupy the first and second spots in the table while Juventus are playing catch-up.

On Wednesday, though, Andrea Pirlo’s took a giant step towards playing themselves back into the title race after recording an important 3-1 victory against AC Milan.

It is a result that has lifted Juventus to fourth in the league table although they still trail the Rossoneri by seven points. Had they lost this game, their title defence would have been all but over, as they would have been 13 points behind their Milan rivals.

Juventus back in the title race

This was perhaps Juventus’ most important game of the season. Having watched the two Milan clubs open a vital gap at the top of the table, they needed this win.

Fortunately for Pirlo’s side, on a day when they beat AC Milan at San Siro, title rivals Inter Milan also lost away at Sampdoria. These results have blown the title race wide open.

“It was a key game for us and we were focused on what we needed to do, regardless of the other results,” Pirlo said after guiding the Old Lady to victory against AC Milan, as quoted by Juventus.com.

Advertisement

Juventus may still be 7 points off the top of the table but their latest win has played them back into the title race. This could spark a sequence of good results in the Italian topflight for the Turin side.

Milan’s defeat to Juventus means that all 98 teams in Europe’s top five divisions have lost at least one league game this season.



Every league is wide open. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/D8o2klLrZI — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 6, 2021

Juventus ends AC Milan’s unbeaten start to the season

Juventus killed two birds with one stone when they defeated AC Milan on Wednesday. Stefano Pioli’s side hadn’t lost in 28 league games, a run which stretched to the second half of last season.

AC Milan were also on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Serie A this season, but that run has now come to an end. The Rossoneri have been impressive so far but it remains to be seen how they will react to their first loss of the season.

Juventus also have a game in hand against Napoli. Should they win that game, the Bianconeri will move to third in the league table, just four points behind AC Milan.

Advertisement

There is still a long way to go in the season, but if there’s any side that has shown its pedigree in the Serie A, it’s Juventus.

Juventus endured a tough start to the season but they didn't win nine straight Scudetti didn’t by chance. They may just make it a 10th consecutive league title this year if their rivals continue to drop points.